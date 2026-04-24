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Home  » Sports » Shubhankar Sharma, Yuvraj Sandhu Off To Slow Starts At Volvo China Open

Shubhankar Sharma, Yuvraj Sandhu Off To Slow Starts At Volvo China Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 24, 2026 13:56 IST

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Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu faced challenges in the opening round of the Volvo China Open, while Alejandro Del Rey took the lead with an impressive performance.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points

  • Shubhankar Sharma carded 1-under 70, placing him at T-48 in the Volvo China Open.
  • Yuvraj Sandhu struggled with a 9-over 80, landing him at 153rd position.
  • Alejandro Del Rey leads the Volvo China Open after a stunning 10-under 61.
  • Yanhan Zhou is in second place after a bogey-free round of 9-under 62.

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu endured slow starts at the Volvo China Open in Shanghai, finishing T-48 and 153rd respectively after the opening round.

Sharma's Performance At The China Open

Sharma, who won on his home tour in India a week earlier, carded 1-under 70 to be placed at T-48 while Sandhu carded 9-over 80 to be placed 153rd on the standings.

 

Del Rey Takes The Lead

The opening round at the Shanghai Enhance Anting Golf Club saw Alejandro Del Rey fire a sensational 10-under 61 to take the early lead.

The Spaniard's stunning round included nine birdies, one bogey and one eagle and he leads the field by one stroke.

Del Rey began his day with an eagle on the 10th hole before putting in a birdie on the 13th and dropping a shot on the 14th for his sole bogey of the day. He finished the back nine with two more birdies on the 17th and 18th holes.

On the front nine, the Spaniard put on a great show as he made six birdies to end the day at 10-under par.

Zhou's Impressive Round

In second place was Yanhan Zhou with a score of 9-under 62. The Chinese teenage sensation who just recently turned 18, put together a performance for his home crowd as he played a bogey free opening round that included seven birdies and one eagle.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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