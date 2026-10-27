Shubhankar Sharma Secures Top 15 Finish In South Korea

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma delivered a strong performance at the Genesis Championship, securing a tied 11th finish that significantly boosts his Race to Dubai rankings and DP World Tour status.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Shubhankar Sharma finished tied 11th at the Genesis Championship in South Korea.

Sharma carded a strong 3-under 68 in his final round, ending with a total of 9-under par.

His performance will help him move up the Race to Dubai rankings and retain conditional status on the DP World Tour.

Japan's Yuto Katsuragawa won the tournament with a score of 13-under par.

Reigning Open Champion Ryan Fox finished T-4 at 10-under par.

India's Shubhankar Sharma found form at the right juncture to finish tied 11th in the Genesis Championship at Woo Jeong Hills CC here.

Sharma's Tournament Performance

Sharma finished alongside Daniel Hillier with a score of 9-under par.

Sharma began his final round tied 15th on the leaderboard and put together a strong round of 3-under 68 to put himself in contention for a top-10 finish.

Sharma began the week with a round of 1-over 72 before playing under par for the next three days. He carded rounds of 72-68-67-68.

Sharma's final round included five birdies and two bogeys. The scoring began early as Sharma made birdie on the second, fifth and sixth holes before moving on the back nine.

The back nine saw him pick up another stroke on 12th before bogeys on the 13th and 17th holes saw him briefly drop down the leaderboard.

A birdie finish on the 18th saw him finish at 9-under par.

This finish will see Sharma move up the Race to Dubai rankings and retain a conditional status on the DP World Tour.

The winner was Yuto Katsuragawa of Japan with a score of 13-under par (69-68-63-71).

The win will take Katsuragawa into the top 30 ranking and will see him retain playing rights under the winners category for another two years.

The Genesis Championship included reigning Open Champion Ryan Fox, who finished T-4 after a difficult week at the DP World India Championship.

Fox finished with a score of 10-under par (68-67-69-70).