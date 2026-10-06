Top Golfers Vie For Honours At Kapil Dev Invitational

The prestigious Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship, featuring India's top golf professionals and international talent, is set to tee off in Greater Noida, offering a crucial last chance for players to secure their spot in the season-ending DP World India Championship.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points The Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship, with a prize purse of Rs 2 crore, begins on October 7 in Greater Noida.

Top Indian golfers like Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu, along with 10 foreign professionals, are competing.

This event is the final opportunity for players to qualify for the Top-24 in the Race to DP World India Championship.

The tournament, now in its fourth edition, is being held as the Tour Championship for the first time.

Kapil Dev highlighted the unique format, which includes amateur participation alongside professionals.

Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu will be among the top golfers who will look to vie for honours when the Rs 2 crore Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship tees off at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort here on October 7.

Tournament Overview And Stakes

The event, which returns for its fourth edition this year but will be held as the Tour Championship for the first time, will witness participation by 64 professionals including the current Top-60 on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit.

This is the last event before the Top-24 in the Race to DP World India Championship are sealed for the season-finale the following week.

Key Players And International Participation

The leading Indian professionals in the field include Sharma, reigning DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion Sandhu, current DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, who will be playing at his home course, as well as Khalin Joshi, Veer Ahlawat, Honey Baisoya, Akshay Sharma and Rashid Khan, to name a few.

Besides Saptak, the other leading Greater Noida-based professionals in the field are Amardeep Malik and Arjun Sharma.

There are 10 foreign professionals competing from eight different countries. The foreign names in the field include Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja, Italy's Michele Ortolani, Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, Nepal's Subash Tamang, Czech Republic's Stepan Danek, Uganda's Joshua Seale, Thailand's Tanapat Pichaikool and Japan's Koichiro Ishika.

Kapil Dev's Vision For The Event

"It is particularly gratifying that the tournament brings together the best professionals on the Tour while also creating an opportunity for amateurs to experience the competitive environment of professional golf," Kapil Dev, President, DP World Professional Golf Tour of India, said in a release.

"The tournament promises intense competition as the DP World PGTI's top-60 professionals will not only be competing for the trophy this week, but also for the final opportunity to secure their place among the top-24 of the Race to DP World India Championship.

"The participation of amateurs across all four rounds adds more excitement and makes this a truly unique format."