Sharma Claims Kapil Dev Invitational Title By Six Strokes

Indian golf sensation Shubhankar Sharma clinched the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship by a commanding six strokes on Saturday, marking his second DP World PGTI win this season and building crucial momentum for the upcoming DP World India Championship.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Shubhankar Sharma won the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship by six strokes on Saturday.

Sharma's final round of three-under 69 secured his second DP World PGTI victory this season.

A decisive eagle on the par-five 12th hole helped Sharma maintain his lead against competitors.

The victory provides a timely boost for Sharma ahead of leading the Indian contingent at the US$4 million DP World India Championship.

Italy's Michele Ortolani and Bengaluru's Manoj S shared second place, while Khalin Joshi finished fourth.

Shubhankar Sharma received a timely boost ahead of the DP World India Championship as he sank a three-under 69 to win the Rs 2 crore Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship by six strokes here on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Chandigarh golfer (68-65-72-69), who began the final round with a two-shot advantage, made an eagle on the par-five 12th, three birdies and two bogeys to finish at 14-under 274.

Sharma's Dominant Performance

It was Shubhankar's second victory in as many appearances on the DP World PGTI this season, following his triumph at the Boulders Classic in April, where he ended an eight-year wait for a professional title.

The two-time DP World Tour winner collected Rs 30 lakh for his victory.

Italy's Michele Ortolani (72-70-65-73) and Bengaluru's Manoj S (70-71-66-73) shared second place at eight-under 280.

Bengaluru's Khalin Joshi (72-67-71-71), a four-time winner on the DP World PGTI this season, finished fourth at seven-under 281.

He earned Rs 9,99,600 and strengthened his hold on second place in the Race to DP World India Championship, taking his season earnings to Rs 77,33,825.

Key Moments And Competitors

Sharma began the final round with three early birdies but dropped a couple of bogeys in the middle of the round as Ortolani reduced his advantage. His bogey on the 10th tightened the contest before the leader responded emphatically.

The decisive moment arrived on the par-five 12th, where he holed a putt from approximately 70 feet for eagle in gusty conditions.

"The eagle was a pleasant surprise and came at exactly the right moment," he said.

"I had just bogeyed the 10th, and the lead had been reduced considerably. Holding a putt from that distance gave me a huge lift and brought the momentum back in my favour."

Shubhankar relied on his short game to protect his advantage over the closing stretch. One of his most important saves came on the 16th after the wind pushed his tee shot behind a tree.

The challenging flag positions and gusting wind ensured that Shubhankar had to work hard despite the eventual six-shot margin.

Looking Ahead To DP World India Championship

Shubhankar will now lead the Indian contingent at the US$4 million DP World India Championship, the DP World PGTI's flagship event co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour.

Gurugram's Harman Sachdeva (74-70-67-71) and the 2025 DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion Yuvraj Sandhu (71-69-69-73) of Chandigarh shared fifth place at six-under 282.

Race to the DP World India Championship leader Saptak Talwar (75-72-72-70) recorded his only under-par round of the week to climb from tied 25th to tied 16th at one-over 289.

Viraj Madappa was ranked 24th in the Race to DP World India Championship at the end of this event with season earnings of Rs 24,90,042.

Viraj was the last player to make the grade for the DP World India Championship from the current DP World PGTI Order of Merit.