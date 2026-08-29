Sharma Shows Grit To Make Cut At British Masters Amidst Weather Woes

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma demonstrated exceptional composure and skill to comfortably make the cut at the challenging Husqvarna British Masters, positioning himself for a strong finish amidst adverse weather.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Shubhankar Sharma comfortably made the cut at the Husqvarna British Masters despite gruelling weather conditions.

The Indian golfer carded impressive rounds of 69 and 71, placing him tied 13th at 4-under par.

Sharma's consistent play, including birdies on the 4th and 17th holes in both rounds, showcased his resilience.

Local favourite Marco Penge holds a two-shot lead, while defending champion Daniel Hillier is among the chasing pack.

Sharma remains well-positioned for a strong charge in the final two rounds of the weather-disrupted tournament.

India's Shubhankar Sharma put up a solid performance in gruelling conditions to comfortably make the cut at the weather-hit Husqvarna British Masters at The Belfry.

Showing immense composure amidst multiple rain disruptions, the Indian golfer carded solid rounds of 69 and 71 to finish the halfway stage tied at the 13th position. Sharma navigated the stormy English weather well to aggregate a 4-under total. His opening round was highlighted by a front nine featuring four birdies against two bogeys, followed by a steady lone birdie on the back nine. Starting his second round on the 10th hole, Sharma hit his stride with birdies on the 15th and 17th holes. Despite dropping shots on the third and eighth holes, his consistent play on the 4th and 17th -- where he secured birdies in both rounds -- kept him firmly inside the Top-15.

Penge Leads, Sandhu Misses Cut

However, it was a disappointing week for the other Indian contender, Yuvraj Sandhu, who missed the cut after recording scores of 71 and 77. At the top of the leaderboard, local favourite Marco Penge holds a commanding two-shot lead heading into the weekend.

The 28-year-old Englishman endured a gruelling marathon 32-hole schedule on day two due to Thursday's persistent weather suspensions. Penge shot a stable 3-under 69 in his opening round but truly turbocharged his campaign during the second round. Teeing off from the back nine, he drove the 302-yard 10th hole beautifully and sank a sensational 11-foot putt for an eagle. Despite a minor setback with a bogey on the par-four 13th, Penge bounced back brilliantly with consecutive birdies on the 14th, 16th, and 17th holes to sign off with a stunning second-round 65.

Sharma Poised For Final Rounds

Defending champion Daniel Hillier of New Zealand is leading the chasing pack at 6-under par, closely followed by South Africa's Shaun Norris and England's Matthew Jordan. With the field heavily squeezed by the weather delays, Sharma remains well-positioned to make a strong charge during the final two rounds.