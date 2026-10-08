Sharma Dominates Kapil Dev Invitational With Four-Shot Lead

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma has established a commanding four-shot lead after a scintillating seven-under 65 in the second round of the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship in Greater Noida.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Shubhankar Sharma fired a scintillating seven-under 65 in the second round, establishing a four-shot lead.

Sharma's total score reached 11-under 133 at the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship on Thursday.

Brashwarpal Singh matched Sharma's 65, surging from tied 11th overnight to second place at seven-under 137.

Overnight leader Shaurya Bhattacharya slipped to third at six-under 138 after an even-par 72.

Sharma, a two-time DP World Tour winner, returned to the winner's circle at the Boulders Classic on the DP World PGTI in April.

Shubhankar Sharma fired a scintillating seven-under 65 to establish a four-shot lead after the second round of the Rs 2 crore Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort here on Thursday.

Sharma's Dominant Performance

The 30-year-old Chandigarh golfer (68-65), who began the day two strokes behind overnight leader Shaurya Bhattacharya, made an eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys to reach 11-under 133.

A two-time winner on the DP World Tour, Shubhankar returned to the winner's circle at the Boulders Classic on the DP World PGTI in April, ending an eight-year wait for a professional title.

Challengers And Leaderboard Movements

Chandigarh's Brashwarpal Singh (72-65) matched Shubhankar for the lowest score of the day. His seven-under 65 featured eight birdies and a solitary bogey as he surged from tied 11th overnight to second place at seven-under 137.

Overnight leader Bhattacharya (66-72) of Delhi slipped to third at six-under 138 after an even-par 72 containing three birdies and three bogeys. Bengaluru's Khalin Joshi (72-67), a four-time winner on the DP World PGTI this season, climbed from tied 11th to fourth at five-under 139.

Last season's DP World PGTI Order of Merit winner Yuvraj Sandhu (71-69) occupied fifth place at four-under 140.

Current Race to DP World India Championship leader Saptak Talwar (75-72) climbed from tied 36th to tied 31st at three-over 147.

The Pro-Am on Thursday was won by the team consisting of professional Shubhankar and amateur Rajeev Gupta. Their score was 48 stableford points.