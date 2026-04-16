Shubhankar Sharma Leads Boulders Classic by Seven Shots After Exceptional Round

Shubhankar Sharma's spectacular eight-under 64 has propelled him to a commanding lead at the Boulders Classic, leaving his competitors trailing in this thrilling golf tournament.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Shubhankar Sharma leads the Boulders Classic by seven shots after a remarkable eight-under 64.

Sharma matched the course record at Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club with his impressive round.

Rashid Khan, Angad Cheema, and Vishesh Sharma are tied for second place, trailing Sharma by a significant margin.

Shubhankar Sharma is aiming for his first DP World PGTI tour win since 2017.

Several other golfers, including Ajeetesh Sandhu and Saptak Talwar, are in contention for a strong finish at the Boulders Classic.

Overnight leader Shubhankar Sharma fired a sizzling eight-under 64 to build a mammoth seven-shot lead after round three of the inaugural Rs 1 crore Boulders Classic here on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Shubhankar (66-66-64), a two-time DP World Tour winner, matched the course record set by Honey Baisoya a day earlier. He is now at 20-under 196 with one round to go at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club.

Sharma's round featured nine birdies and just one bogey as he took firm control heading into the final day.

Delhi's Rashid Khan (67-70-66), Chandigarh's Angad Cheema (68-69-66), and first-round leader Vishesh Sharma (65-70-68) of Hyderabad were tied second at 13-under 203.

Rashid and Cheema returned matching six-under 66s, while Vishesh carded a four-under 68.

Shubhankar Sharma's Return to the DP World PGTI Tour

A six-time winner on the DP World PGTI, Shubhankar Sharma is playing his first event on the tour since the Tour Championship in Jamshedpur in December 2021. His last win on the tour came at the McLeod Russel Tour Championship in Kolkata in December 2017.

"I played really solid today - probably hit it the best I have all week. Everything was clicking, and even when I lost a bit of momentum, I bounced back quickly with birdies," Sharma said.

"It was nice to be hitting it close consistently. You have to get your yardages and wind reads right here, and I felt I did that well."

Other Notable Performances at the Boulders Classic

Chandigarh's Ajeetesh Sandhu, a former Asian Tour winner and five-time winner on the DP World PGTI, carded his third consecutive four-under 68 to move into fifth place at 12-under 204.

DP World PGTI Rankings leader Saptak Talwar, carded a six-under 66 to move to 11-under 205 and into a tie for sixth, alongside Honey Baisoya, who followed up his course-record 64 with a three-under 69.

Mohd Azhar (67-70-69) was the other Hyderabad-based professional in the top-10 as he occupied tied eighth place at 10-under 206. Yuvraj Sandhu (73-68-73), one of the pre-tournament favourites, was tied-32nd at two-under 214.