Shubhankar Sharma Takes Two-Shot Lead at Boulders Classic

Shubhankar Sharma showcases his golfing prowess, leading the Boulders Classic with a commanding performance after the second round, leaving competitors trailing in his wake.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Shubhankar Sharma leads the Boulders Classic with a score of 12-under 132 after two rounds.

Divyanshu Bajaj climbed to second place with an impressive seven-under 65.

Honey Baisoya broke the course record with an eight-under 64, moving into a tie for fourth.

Vishesh Sharma, the overnight leader, slipped to third place after a two-under 70.

Shubhankar Sharma carded a second consecutive six-under 66 to take a two-shot lead after round two of the inaugural Rs 1 crore Boulders Classic here on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Shubhankar (66-66), a six-time DP World PGTI winner, is playing his first event on the tour since the Tour Championship in Jamshedpur in December 2021.

He moved to the top of the leaderboard at 12-under 132 with a steady and controlled display over the first two days.

Thirty-six-year-old Divyanshu Bajaj (69-65) of Kolkata produced an error-free seven-under 65 to climb from tied 14th to solo second at 10-under 134.

Overnight leader Vishesh Sharma (65-70) of Hyderabad slipped to third at nine-under 135 after a round of two-under 70 at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club.

Standout Performances at Boulders Classic

Honey Baisoya, a winner on the DP World PGTI this year, broke the course record with an immaculate round of eight-under 64 that propelled him 38 spots from overnight tied 42nd to tied fourth at a total of eight-under 136.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (68) and Anshul Kabthiyal (67) shared fourth place with Baisoya.

Shubhankar fired seven birdies against a lone bogey, closing strongly with back-to-back birdies to build on his opening-round momentum.

Yuvraj Sandhu, one of the pre-tournament favourites, followed his opening round of 73 with a four-under 68 to be placed tied 27th at three-under 141.

The cut fell at even-par 144, with 53 of 131 players advancing to the last two rounds.