Sharma Aims For Comeback At Iconic Delhi Golf Club

Indian golf star Shubhankar Sharma is set to make a strong comeback at the prestigious DP World India Championship, held at the iconic Delhi Golf Club, alongside a stellar field of reigning Major champions.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Shubhankar Sharma is aiming to rediscover his form at the DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club.

The 30-year-old Indian golfer has been working on his game and feels he is "just one week from feeling the way I used to".

The USD 4 million tournament, scheduled from October 15 to 18, will feature three of the four reigning Major champions from this year.

Sharma has special memories at the Delhi Golf Club, having honed his skills there as a kid.

The DP World India Championship has quickly become one of the biggest events of the year on tour, attracting top international players.

Top Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma is hoping to rediscover his form at the DP World India Championship after ironing out a few issues in his game as he eyes a return to the winners' circle at the Delhi Golf Club.

As a young golfer, Sharma spent hours honing his skills at the Delhi Golf Club and the 30-year-old will return to the iconic venue for the USD 4 million event, which will feature some of the world's best players, including three of the four reigning Major champions from this year.

Iconic Delhi Golf Club Hosts Major Event

The tournament is scheduled from October 15 to 18.

"For us Indians, it means a lot. I don't think I can say more. I can't say enough about how special the event is and how special and iconic the venue is," he said in a release.

"Personally, we're looking forward to the event. I have some very special memories at the Delhi Golf Club, from my days as a kid, when I even attended a clinic by Ernie Els."

It has not been the easiest season for Sharma, who has endured a series of missed cuts. A shift in equipment, including new shafts in his clubs, added another layer of adjustment, but there have been glimpses that his game is not far away.

Shubhankar Sharma's Season And Hopes

At the Omega European Masters in September, Sharma produced a superb six-under 64 in the opening round but slipped back over the weekend.

"As for my own form, it has not been where I want it to be," said Sharma, who won twice on the DP World Tour as a 21-year-old to become one of the youngest Indians to win on the Tour.

"Yet, I feel I am just one week from feeling the way I used to when I won on the DP World Tour or the Asian Tour or on the domestic Tour. Last year at the DGC I had a 66, I think on the second day and I was striking it so well," he continued.

"Right now, in my last few starts (this season), I think I have sorted out a few things. My game is trending as well. I'm putting together some good rounds. I just need to put all of them together - one week, four rounds - and I'm hoping I can do that here."

Sharma's Confidence For Home Tournament

Rory McIlroy, who won back-to-back Masters titles in 2025 and 2026, will return this time and will be joined by Aaron Rai, the PGA Championship winner, and Ryan Fox, who won the Open Championship this year. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood will also tee up.

Also in the field is Masters winner Patrick Reed, along with former US Open champion Justin Rose and Open Championship winner Shane Lowry.

Global Golf Stars Converge In India

"Last year was the first time that such a big event was happening in India. Now it is going to be even bigger," Sharma said.

"I think the excitement is building up even amongst all the DP World Tour's top players, many of whom came there last year and really liked that experience. I've heard from a lot of players and caddies who think that DGC is one of the best courses that they play all year, just because of the history and how old-school the golf course is.

"Also, the DP World India Championship within a year has become one of the biggest events of the year on tour. Three of the four major champions from this year are playing there, apart from a host of other superstars. So, it's going to be a blockbuster event."