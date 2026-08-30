Sharma's British Masters Hopes Fade After Third Round

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma's third-round performance at the Husqvarna British Masters saw him slip down the leaderboard, as Marco Penge and Daniel Hillier now share the lead heading into the final day.
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma was unable to build on his fine performance on the opening two days as he managed only an even par 72 in the third round of the Husqvarna British Masters. With a total of 4-under for 54 holes, he was down to T-33 after being T-13 at the halfway stage. The 29-year-old Sharma had four birdies, two on either side of the Belfry but also had a couple of bogeys and a double bogey.
Key Points
- Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma finished the third round of the Husqvarna British Masters with an even-par 72.
- Sharma's performance led to a drop from T-13 to T-33 after 54 holes, with a total of 4-under.
- Marco Penge and Daniel Hillier are co-leaders heading into the final round at The Belfry.
- The tournament has faced weather disruptions, but Saturday saw the completion of the second round and progress in the third.
- Hillier, a 2023 champion, is seeking a second win at this prestigious golf event.