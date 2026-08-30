Sharma's British Masters Hopes Fade After Third Round

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma's third-round performance at the Husqvarna British Masters saw him slip down the leaderboard, as Marco Penge and Daniel Hillier now share the lead heading into the final day.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma finished the third round of the Husqvarna British Masters with an even-par 72.

Sharma's performance led to a drop from T-13 to T-33 after 54 holes, with a total of 4-under.

Marco Penge and Daniel Hillier are co-leaders heading into the final round at The Belfry.

The tournament has faced weather disruptions, but Saturday saw the completion of the second round and progress in the third.

Hillier, a 2023 champion, is seeking a second win at this prestigious golf event.

Leaders Emerge At The Belfry

Penge And Hillier's Battle For Lead

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma was unable to build on his fine performance on the opening two days as he managed only an even par 72 in the third round of the Husqvarna British Masters. With a total of 4-under for 54 holes, he was down to T-33 after being T-13 at the halfway stage. The 29-year-old Sharma had four birdies, two on either side of the Belfry but also had a couple of bogeys and a double bogey.Marco Penge and Daniel Hiller shared the lead heading into the final round. Events at The Belfry have been disrupted by weather all week but there were no delays on Saturday as the second round was completed and the final group reached the sixth in the third. In that final group were Penge and Hillier at 11 under and they both returned at 7.00am to face 30 holes of golf. When the hooter sounded, they were both looking at birdie putts on the sixth green, with Penge 23 feet from the hole and Hillier ten feet closer. Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin was a shot back having completed the sixth, with Paraguayan Fabrizio Zanotti and South African Shaun Norris at nine under playing the eighth and sixth respectively.Home hero Penge and Kiwi Hillier had both completed their final four holes of round two early on Saturday morning, with Penge dropping a shot and Hillier getting home in level par. That gave Penge a one-shot lead after 36 holes. Hillier, meanwhile, who is looking for a second win at this event after his triumph in 2023, showed no signs of rust as he played his first event since The Open after a month back home in New Zealand. When the duo got their third rounds under way, Penge's one-shot lead was soon extended to two as he holed an 18-footer on the first but just as soon as it had grown, it had gone. He went over the green and failed to get up and down on the next as Hillier put an approach to tap-in range and the 28-year-old was in front when he made a two-putt birdie on the par-five next as Penge saved par after finding the water. An approach to tap-in range of his own had Penge back level on the fourth and both men parred the fifth before the hooter sounded as the light faded in the Midlands.