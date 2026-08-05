Sharma, Lahiri To Lead Indian Charge At DP World India Championship

Indian golf enthusiasts can look forward to the DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club, where top Indian talents Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri will compete against global golf stars like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood from October 15-18.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Indian golf stars Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri will headline the DP World India Championship.

The tournament, held at Delhi Golf Club from October 15-18, features a world-class field including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Sharma, a two-time DP World Tour winner and Olympian, looks forward to leveraging home advantage.

Lahiri, a two-time Olympian and winner of 18 international titles, is excited to play at the iconic DGC.

The USD four million event is a crucial stop in the Race to Dubai, promoting golf's growth in India.

Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri will spearhead the Indian challenge against a world-class field featuring Major winner Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Tommy Fleetwood among others at the DP World India Championship, to be held at the picturesque Delhi Golf Club from October 15 to 18. The USD four million tournament is the eighth of nine events in the Back 9 phase of the 2026 Race to Dubai and serves as a key stop on the road to the season-ending DP World Tour Play-offs, culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November.

Elite Field Set For Delhi Golf Club

Sharma and Lahiri will be joined by an elite international field that also includes and reigning Open champion Ryan Fox, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and Ryder Cup star Viktor Hovland.

Shubhankar Sharma's Home Advantage

Sharma, in particular, will be eager to make the most of home advantage. He became the youngest Indian to win on the DP World Tour when he captured the Joburg Open title in December 2017 at the age of 21. Just two months later, he added the Maybank Championship to his resume and capped off a breakthrough season by winning the 2018 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award while also topping the Asian Tour Order of Merit. Now 30, Sharma has also won six titles on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and represented India at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. "It was very special to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club last season, and I'm very much looking forward to returning this October," said Sharma. "Having such an incredible field coming back to India for the second edition of this tournament says a lot about the continued growth of the game in our country, and it provides a great platform for the many talented Indian players competing at the moment," he added.

Anirban Lahiri's Return To Iconic Venue

Lahiri, meanwhile, boasts of two DP World Tour titles among his 18 international victories, the most recent being the 2015 Indian Open, where he edged out S S P Chawrasia in a dramatic play-off. A two-time Olympian, Lahiri represented India at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro and 2021 Tokyo Games. "It's always enjoyable to get the chance to play in India, so it's great to be involved in the second edition of the DP World India Championship. DGC is such an iconic venue and showed that last season, so we'll be aiming to put on a show for our home fans at this historic course," said Lahiri.