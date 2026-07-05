Home  » Sports » Shubhankar Sharma's Comeback Cut Short At BMW International Open

Shubhankar Sharma's Comeback Cut Short At BMW International Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 05, 2026 16:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma's return to competitive play at the BMW International Open ended with a missed cut, while Germany's Thomas Rosenmueller surged into contention with an impressive round.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut at the BMW International Open.
  • Sharma struggled to find momentum in his comeback event after a long break.
  • Germany's Thomas Rosenmueller carded the day's best round of 7-under 65.
  • Rosenmueller is now T-4, two strokes behind leaders Bernd Wiesberger and Michael Hollick.
  • The tournament is the BMW International Open, a significant golf event.

India's Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut on his return to competitive golf after a lengthy break as Germany's Thomas Rosenmueller surged into contention with the day's best round at the BMW International Open on Saturday.

Sharma's Comeback Struggles At BMW Open

 

Sharma, who carded back-to-back rounds of 73, failed to make the weekend after struggling to find momentum in his comeback event.

Rosenmueller carded the lowest round of the day on Saturday as he shot 7-under 65 to move into contention for the title at the BMW International Open. Rosenmueller is now placed T-4 on the leaderboard with a total score of 11-under par (69-71-65) and is just two strokes shy of leaders Bernd Wiesberger (68-68-67) and Michael Hollick (66-68-69) who have a score of 13-under par.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

shubhankar sharmabmw international opengolf tournamentthomas rosenmuellerprofessional golf

More From Rediff

Ibrahimovic: Ronaldo's Age A Factor For Portugal's 2026 Hopes

Ibrahimovic: Ronaldo's Age A Factor For Portugal's 2026 Hopes
FIFA WC: Morocco Crush Canada To Seal Quarter-Final Spot

FIFA WC: Morocco Crush Canada To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
FIFA World Cup: FIFPRO On Growing Abuse Against Players

FIFA World Cup: FIFPRO On Growing Abuse Against Players

Related Stories

Shubhankar misses cut at Hero Open despite valiant attempt

Shubhankar misses cut at Hero Open despite valiant attempt

Web Stories

9 Doctors Who Became Leaders

9 Doctors Who Became Leaders
8 Asteroids That Gave Earth A Near Miss

8 Asteroids That Gave Earth A Near Miss
Amazfit Unveils The Helio Strap Pro

Amazfit Unveils The Helio Strap Pro

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026