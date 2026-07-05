Shubhankar Sharma's Comeback Cut Short At BMW International Open

Discover how Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma's return to competitive play at the BMW International Open ended with a missed cut, while Germany's Thomas Rosenmueller surged into contention with an impressive round.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut at the BMW International Open.

Sharma struggled to find momentum in his comeback event after a long break.

Germany's Thomas Rosenmueller carded the day's best round of 7-under 65.

Rosenmueller is now T-4, two strokes behind leaders Bernd Wiesberger and Michael Hollick.

The tournament is the BMW International Open, a significant golf event.

India's Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut on his return to competitive golf after a lengthy break as Germany's Thomas Rosenmueller surged into contention with the day's best round at the BMW International Open on Saturday.

Sharma's Comeback Struggles At BMW Open

Sharma, who carded back-to-back rounds of 73, failed to make the weekend after struggling to find momentum in his comeback event.

Rosenmueller carded the lowest round of the day on Saturday as he shot 7-under 65 to move into contention for the title at the BMW International Open. Rosenmueller is now placed T-4 on the leaderboard with a total score of 11-under par (69-71-65) and is just two strokes shy of leaders Bernd Wiesberger (68-68-67) and Michael Hollick (66-68-69) who have a score of 13-under par.