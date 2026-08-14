Shubhankar Sharma Faces Cut At Danish Golf Championship

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu faced a challenging opening day at the Danish Golf Championship, while Felix Mory set a new course record to take an early lead.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma shot a 2-over 74, putting him at risk of missing the cut at the Danish Golf Championship.

Yuvraj Sandhu also struggled, finishing day one with an even par 72, placing him T-75.

Frenchman Felix Mory leads the tournament after setting a course record with a 7-under par 65.

Mory's strong performance marks a positive trend as he adjusts to the DP World Tour.

Other notable players like Lucas Bjerregaard, Brandon Stone, Filippo Celli, and Francesco Laporta are also in contention.

India's Shubhankar Sharma was almost sure to miss the cut after a round of 2-over 74 on the first day of the Danish Golf Championship here. Also struggling was Yuvraj Sandhu, whose even par 72 included three birdies, a closing double and a bogey earlier on. He was T-75. Sharma had four birdies against six bogeys as his struggles in the season continued.

Mory Leads Danish Golf Championship After Record Round

Frenchman Felix Mory matched the lowest round of his DP World Tour career and set a course record to lead after day one of the Danish Golf Championship. The Frenchman posted a seven under par round of 65 at Great Northern to move one-shot clear of home favourite Lucas Bjerregaard and South African Brandon Stone.

The HotelPlanner Tour graduate has missed 12 of his 16 cuts so far this season but after making three of his last five, his performance in round one in Denmark continues a trend that shows he is adjusting to life on the DP World Tour. Italian pair Filippo Celli and Francesco Laporta share fourth place on five under par alongside China's Wenyi Ding, Finland's Oliver Lindell and Germany's Freddy Schott.