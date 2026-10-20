Shrishti Arora Adds To India's Medal Haul In Para Shooting

Indian shooter Shrishti Arora clinched a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Asian Para Games, further boosting the nation's medal count in para shooting.

Photograph: Eng Chin An/Reuters

Key Points Shrishti Arora won a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

She finished third with a score of 214.7, behind Iranian shooters Faezeh Ahmadi and Sareh Javanmardi.

This bronze is India's fourth shooting medal at the ongoing Games.

Earlier in the day, Manish Narwal secured a silver and a 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics quota.

Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara had previously won gold and silver on Monday in a different event.

India's Shrishti Arora added another bronze to the country's shooting medal tally, finishing third in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Asian Para Games here on Tuesday.

India's Growing Medal Tally In Para Shooting

Shrishti shot 214.7 in the eight-shooter final to finish behind Iran's Faezeh Ahmadi (237.3) and Sareh Javanmardi (237.0), who took gold and silver respectively after a close contest for the top spot.

The other Indian, Sumedha Pathak (111.4) was the first to be eliminated in the final.

This was India's fourth shooting medal at the Games. Earlier in the day, Manish Narwal won silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event and secured a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

On Monday, Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara had claimed gold and silver respectively in the women's 10m air rifle SH1 event.

The SH1 category is for para shooters with lower-limb or upper-limb impairments who can hold their firearm without assistance and do not require a shooting stand to support its weight.