Shreyansh Somaiya Dominates Mumbai Chess Masters

Shreyansh Somaiya showcased his chess prowess by defeating Nikhil Joshi and maintaining his top position at the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters tournament.

Photograph: FIDE/Twitter

Key Points Shreyansh Somaiya maintains his lead at the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters.

Reyaansh Venkat remains a strong contender after defeating Samarth Patkar.

Kush Ajay Agarwal secures a significant win against Bhardwaj Saksham.

Manya Balani impresses with a victory over Ved Ambre in the chess tournament.

Adhavan Oswal achieves a notable upset against Arya Amol Bagayatkar.

Top seeded Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) maintained his unbeaten run with a convincing victory over Nikhil Joshi (1645) in the fourth season of the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters here on Monday.

Key Victories and Draws in Mumbai Chess Masters

In other contests, Reyaansh Venkat (1906) beat Samarth Patkar (1624) to remain among leaders.

Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835) scored a valuable win against Bhardwaj Saksham (1594). Meanwhile, AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar (1801) overcame Deepak Jadhav Aditya (1588) to stay in contention.

Janhavi Soneji (1792) and Ashish Jain Tvesha (1576) played out a draw in a closely fought contest while Mayuresh Parkar (1781) got the better of Nihal Bhosale (1580).

Notable Performances in the Chess Tournament

Om Nilesh Deorukhakar (1726) defeated Soham Sudarshan Sahamate (1540) after a tight battle, while Aryan Sista (1658) registered an important win against Priyarsh Priyansh (1475).

Manya Balani (1653) impressed with a strong victory over Ved Ambre (1453) and Adhavan Oswal (1546) notched a win against Arya Amol Bagayatkar (1773) in one of the notable upsets of the round.