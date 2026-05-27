HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Shreyansh Somaiya Dominates Mumbai Chess Masters

Shreyansh Somaiya Dominates Mumbai Chess Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 12:33 IST

x

Shreyansh Somaiya showcased his chess prowess by defeating Nikhil Joshi and maintaining his top position at the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters tournament.

Photograph: FIDE/Twitter

Photograph: FIDE/Twitter

Key Points

  • Shreyansh Somaiya maintains his lead at the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters.
  • Reyaansh Venkat remains a strong contender after defeating Samarth Patkar.
  • Kush Ajay Agarwal secures a significant win against Bhardwaj Saksham.
  • Manya Balani impresses with a victory over Ved Ambre in the chess tournament.
  • Adhavan Oswal achieves a notable upset against Arya Amol Bagayatkar.

Top seeded Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) maintained his unbeaten run with a convincing victory over Nikhil Joshi (1645) in the fourth season of the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters here on Monday.

Key Victories and Draws in Mumbai Chess Masters

In other contests, Reyaansh Venkat (1906) beat Samarth Patkar (1624) to remain among leaders.

 

Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835) scored a valuable win against Bhardwaj Saksham (1594). Meanwhile, AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar (1801) overcame Deepak Jadhav Aditya (1588) to stay in contention.

Janhavi Soneji (1792) and Ashish Jain Tvesha (1576) played out a draw in a closely fought contest while Mayuresh Parkar (1781) got the better of Nihal Bhosale (1580).

Notable Performances in the Chess Tournament

Om Nilesh Deorukhakar (1726) defeated Soham Sudarshan Sahamate (1540) after a tight battle, while Aryan Sista (1658) registered an important win against Priyarsh Priyansh (1475).

Manya Balani (1653) impressed with a strong victory over Ved Ambre (1453) and Adhavan Oswal (1546) notched a win against Arya Amol Bagayatkar (1773) in one of the notable upsets of the round.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Shreyansh Somaiya Off To Winning Start At Chess Masters
Shreyansh Somaiya Off To Winning Start At Chess Masters
Somaiya Defeats Mapara to Join Lead at Chess Masters
Somaiya Defeats Mapara to Join Lead at Chess Masters
All India Classical Chess Masters Tournament To Be Held In Mumbai
All India Classical Chess Masters Tournament To Be Held In Mumbai
Mhasane Takes Clear Lead in All India Chess Masters After Round 7
Mhasane Takes Clear Lead in All India Chess Masters After Round 7
Gukesh wins title at World Chess Armageddon event
Gukesh wins title at World Chess Armageddon event

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Congress leaders pay floral tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru1:25

Congress leaders pay floral tribute to former PM...

WATCH: Baby leopard spotted in Rampuri camp0:33

WATCH: Baby leopard spotted in Rampuri camp

'Go Back or Face Action': CM Suvendu Adhikari's Stern Warning2:36

'Go Back or Face Action': CM Suvendu Adhikari's Stern...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO