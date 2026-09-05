Bengaluru's Shreeniti Chowdhury Sweeps Girls' Singles And Doubles Titles

Discover how local tennis prodigy Shreeniti Chowdhury achieved a remarkable double victory, securing both girls' singles and doubles titles at the prestigious KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30 Bengaluru.

Key Points Shreeniti Chowdhury won both girls' singles and doubles titles at the KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30 Bengaluru.

The 15-year-old defeated fellow city mate Aahida Singh 6-4 6-2 in the singles final.

Chowdhury partnered Riddhi Shinde to secure the girls' doubles trophy.

Fazal Ali Meer claimed the boys' singles title, defeating Niyanth Badrinarayanan.

Chukka Lakshya Vardhan and Parthiv Nallagundla won the boys' doubles title.

Local favourite Shreeniti Chowdhury capped a remarkable week at the KSLTA World Tennis Junior J30 Bengaluru by winning both the girls' singles and doubles titles here Saturday.

The 15-year-old fourth seed first overcame fellow city mate Aahida Singh 6-4 6-2 in the singles final and then returned to partner Riddhi Shinde to bag the doubles trophy, beating Zoha Qureshi and Deepthi Venkatesan 4-6, 6-2, 13-11.

Boys' Category Sees Intense Competition

In the boys' singles final, sixth seed Fazal Ali Meer defeated third seed Niyanth Badrinarayanan of the USA 6-4, 4-6, 2-0 (retired).

The pair of Chukka Lakshya Vardhan and Parthiv Nallagundla captured the doubles title after defeating Nithinbarath KS and Abhivadya Misra 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 10-4 in another closely fought final.

Shreeniti, a Class 10 student of DPS East School who trains at HLTA, arrived in Bengaluru after winning the ITF J60 title in Hyderabad last week and followed it up by sweeping both titles at the J30.