How Shourya Ambure Clinched Historic Bronze At Youth Olympics

Indian sprinter Shourya Ambure made history by securing a bronze medal in the women's 100m hurdles at the Youth Olympics on Sunday, marking a significant achievement for the nation's athletics.

Key Points Indian sprinter Shourya Ambure won a historic bronze medal in the women's 100m hurdles at the Youth Olympics on Sunday.

Ambure, 17, clocked her personal best time of 13.59 seconds for the podium finish.

She was the only track and field athlete representing India at the Games.

Ambure bettered her personal best twice on the same day, having clocked 13.77 seconds in the semi-final.

This medal adds to her wins at the Asian U18 Championships and Asian Youth Games in the space of 18 months.

Promising Indian sprinter Shourya Ambure won a historic bronze medal in the women's 100m hurdles, clocking her personal best time at the Youth Olympics here on Sunday.

Incidentally, the 17-year-old Ambure from Maharashtra was the only track and field athlete from India at the Games and she clocked a personal best time of 13.59 seconds to ensure a podium finish.

The gold was won by China's Zhang Keyi with a wind assisted timing of 13.17 followed by Frenchwoman Anna Peeters, who clocked 13.57 seconds.

In fact, Ambure bettered her personal best twice on the same day, having clocked 13.77 seconds in the semi-final.

She has now won medals at the Asian U18 Championships, Asian Youth Games and Youth Olympic Games in the space of 18 months.