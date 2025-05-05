Shotgun World Cup: Mixed luck for skeet shooters

IMAGE: Olympian Mairaj Khan. Photograph: BCCI

India's skeet shooters had a mixed day of qualification at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, with Abhay Singh Sekhon in the men's event emerging as the best performing marksman from the country.

Off the six Indians in action, Abhay will enter day two of the qualifications in 14th place after shooting 49 (25, 24) hits out of 50 targets.

Eight shooters in the 92-strong men's field came up with perfect rounds of 25 each and Abhay was among a chasing pack of 13, who missed one target.

Olympian Mairaj Khan missed two targets to also be in contention in 32nd spot, while the third Indian in men's skeet, Rituraj Bundela (23, 21), was further down with six misses so far.

In the women's competition, Parinaaz Dhaliwal (23, 24) was lying 15th, Yashasvi Rathore (21, 23) was 36th, and Paris Olympian Maheshwari Chauhan (22, 22) was in 38th spot after the first two rounds.

Two rounds of the total five were played through the day across the men's and women's skeet competitions, with two more rounds to be played on Tuesday, before the fifth and final round on Wednesday precedes the final.

The top six make it through to the final.