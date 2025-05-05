HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Shotgun World Cup: Mixed luck for skeet shooters

Shotgun World Cup: Mixed luck for skeet shooters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 05, 2025 20:40 IST

x

Olympian Mairaj Khan

IMAGE: Olympian Mairaj Khan. Photograph: BCCI

India's skeet shooters had a mixed day of qualification at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, with Abhay Singh Sekhon in the men's event emerging as the best performing marksman from the country.

Off the six Indians in action, Abhay will enter day two of the qualifications in 14th place after shooting 49 (25, 24) hits out of 50 targets.

 

Eight shooters in the 92-strong men's field came up with perfect rounds of 25 each and Abhay was among a chasing pack of 13, who missed one target.

Olympian Mairaj Khan missed two targets to also be in contention in 32nd spot, while the third Indian in men's skeet, Rituraj Bundela (23, 21), was further down with six misses so far.

In the women's competition, Parinaaz Dhaliwal (23, 24) was lying 15th, Yashasvi Rathore (21, 23) was 36th, and Paris Olympian Maheshwari Chauhan (22, 22) was in 38th spot after the first two rounds.

Two rounds of the total five were played through the day across the men's and women's skeet competitions, with two more rounds to be played on Tuesday, before the fifth and final round on Wednesday precedes the final.

The top six make it through to the final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Indian pacer Shami receives death threat
Indian pacer Shami receives death threat
Why so much secrecy on Rabada's failed drug test?
Why so much secrecy on Rabada's failed drug test?
Why MI is using Rohit as Impact Sub
Why MI is using Rohit as Impact Sub
IPL PIX: Cummins and Co restrict DC to 133 for 7
IPL PIX: Cummins and Co restrict DC to 133 for 7
Delhi HC quashes RCB's plea against Uber ad
Delhi HC quashes RCB's plea against Uber ad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

webstory image 2

A Master Class In Goan Food: 8 Special Recipes

webstory image 3

6 Laptops Under ₹35,000 You Can Buy Right Now

VIDEOS

'Destiny surprised us', says sister of Navy Officer killed in Pahalgam pays tearful tribute3:27

'Destiny surprised us', says sister of Navy Officer...

Saiee Manjrekar, Zanai Bhosle spotted at BKC Bandra1:00

Saiee Manjrekar, Zanai Bhosle spotted at BKC Bandra

KVK Reasi develops heat-resistant apple variety 1:18

KVK Reasi develops heat-resistant apple variety

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD