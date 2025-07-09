HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shot putter Jasmine suspended after failing dope test

Shot putter Jasmine suspended after failing dope test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 09, 2025 22:30 IST

IMAGE: Jasmine Kaur was provisionally suspended after failing a dope test. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

India's shot putter Jasmine Kaur has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing a dope test, according to the latest list of athletes placed under provisional suspension.

The 22-year-old, who won gold at the National Games in Dehradun earlier this year with a personal best throw of 15.97 metres, tested positive for Terbutaline --

a stimulant commonly found in cough syrups.

 

The Punjab athlete had also secured second place at the Inter-University Games last year with a best effort of 14.75m.

Meanwhile, wrestler Nitika, an Under-20 World Championship silver medallist, has been handed a four-year ban, with her period of ineligibility effective from May 28 last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

