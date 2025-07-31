Shot in arm for girls football in Udaipur

IMAGE: Zinc Football Girls Academy launched in Rajasthan's Zawar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zinc Football/X

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Thursday launched the Zinc Football Girls Academy in Zawar near Udaipur, Rajasthan.

This is India's first technology-driven residential football training centre exclusively for girls, the company has claimed.

The academy has enrolled its first batch of 20 under-15 players selected from across five states and will use F-Cube, a unique tech-enabled system for monitoring and developing football skills.

The AIFF will provide strategic and technical guidance, including operational protocols, coaching support and talent scouting assistance.

Hindustan Zinc chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said the initiative reflects the company's commitment to empowering women through sport and grassroots development.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey expressed confidence that the academy will produce national players in the coming years.

The facility features FIFA-quality turf, licensed coaches, and educational support, and plans to expand intake to 60 girls in the next 18 months.