Shot in arm for girls football in Udaipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
July 31, 2025 17:10 IST

Zinc Football Girls Academy launched in Rajasthan's Zawar

IMAGE: Zinc Football Girls Academy launched in Rajasthan's Zawar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zinc Football/X

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Thursday launched the Zinc Football Girls Academy in Zawar near Udaipur, Rajasthan.

This is India's first technology-driven residential football training centre exclusively for girls, the company has claimed.

 

The academy has enrolled its first batch of 20 under-15 players selected from across five states and will use F-Cube, a unique tech-enabled system for monitoring and developing football skills.

The AIFF will provide strategic and technical guidance, including operational protocols, coaching support and talent scouting assistance.

Hindustan Zinc chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said the initiative reflects the company's commitment to empowering women through sport and grassroots development.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey expressed confidence that the academy will produce national players in the coming years.

The facility features FIFA-quality turf, licensed coaches, and educational support, and plans to expand intake to 60 girls in the next 18 months.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
