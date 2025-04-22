Simranpreet wins silver in women's 25m pistol, Bhaker fourth

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
April 22, 2025 00:59 IST

Simranpreet Kaur Brar

IMAGE: Simranpreet Kaur Brar won her first international medal at the senior level with a silver in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup. Photograph: NRAI/X

India's shooter Simranpreet Kaur Brar clinched her maiden senior international medal with a silver in the women's 25m pistol event while Paris Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker finished fourth at the ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru, on Monday.

The 20-year-old Indian shot 33 hits across 10 rapid-fire series to finish just one behind China's Sun Yujie, who claimed her second successive World Cup gold in the event.

Another Chinese shooter, Yao Qianxun, secured the bronze with 29 hits.

This was India's fourth silver of the competition, adding to two golds and a bronze.

Esha Singh, who had won silver in the previous World Cup in Argentina, finished sixth.

The Chinese burst off the blocks going to the top after the first

series, as the Indians warmed up to the task from the second.

In the sixth series, both Bhaker and Simranpreet nailed fives, while Esha shot a four.     

This led to a a shoot-off between Bhaker, Esha and Germany's Doreen Vennekamp.

Esha was the first to bow out. Bhaker then edged out Doreen in another shoot-off to move into the top four.

By now Simranpreet on 23-hits had found herself sandwiched between Sun with 25-hits and Yao with 22.

However, Bhaker's luck ran out in the next series as the one-point difference between the top three remained constant till the end of the contest.

 

Earlier in the day, the trio of Bhaker, mixed team pistol world champion Esha and Simranpreet, ensured all three Indians made the finals.

Bhaker was second in qualifying with a solid 585 while Simranpreet was fifth with 580.

Esha shot 575 to take the eighth and final qualifying spot.

The three Chinese contenders also made the finals as did German ace Doreen Vennekamp and multiple times continental champion Andrea Perez Pena.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
