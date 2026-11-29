The National Shooting Championships in Pune encountered initial chaos and frustration among over 7,500 participants due to lengthy equipment control delays, primarily caused by new ISSF rules and non-compliant gear.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points The National Shooting Championships in Pune experienced significant delays on Sunday due to equipment control issues.

Over 7,500 shooters faced long queues and frustration, with many fearing they might miss their events despite travelling from across the country.

NRAI secretary-general Pawan Kumar Singh attributed the initial chaos to new International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rules and participants' non-compliant equipment.

The NRAI has increased equipment checking stations to five and requested shooters to stagger their checks to ease the process.

The problem was flagged on Saturday, the first day of the championships, and was addressed by today, with equipment checks now proceeding without delays.

The National Shooting Championships for rifle got off to a troubled start on Sunday, with several of the more than 7,500 participating shooters complaining of lengthy delays at the equipment control stations, leaving them frustrated and anxious at the Balewadi Shooting Ranges here.

Several competitors took to social media to air their grievances over the long queues, which tested their patience and left many fearing they might miss their events despite having travelled to Pune from different parts of the country.

Shooters Express Frustration Over Delays

However, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary-general Pawan Kumar Singh sought to allay their concerns, assuring them that no shooter would be deprived of an opportunity to compete.

Singh attributed the initial chaos to the new International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rules on equipment and shooting attire, which came into force this year. He said many participants were either unaware of the changes or had turned up with non-compliant equipment, resulting in repeated checks.

"We have airlifted kit and equipment-checking devices from five places in the country and now five equipment-control stations are operational. Things have eased up," Singh told PTI.

Shooters from as far as Kashmir and Thiruvananthapuram have travelled to Pune for the Nationals, where they will be vying for medals and a place in the national squad.

New ISSF Rules Blamed For Initial Chaos

The frustration was evident on social media, with one shooter calling for the Nationals to never be held in Pune again.

"They (NRAI) must not conduct nationals in Pune! It's not a suitable place. They should have at least three counters for equipment control, knowing that there are thousands of athletes," wrote a shooter on 'indianshooting.com', a website dedicated to the sport.

More than 150 shooters have reportedly aired their grievances on the platform.

Another competitor called for more trained personnel to be deployed at the equipment control stations.

"Train more people for equipment control, bring in more people... it's that simple," the shooter wrote.

A third competitor vented frustration over the overall arrangements, writing on Instagram: "They don't understand how to organise and conduct a tournament smoothly and efficiently, ensuring that no athlete faces any inconvenience. There is no discipline, no proper management, and nothing seems to be organised."

NRAI Addresses Logistical Challenges

The NRAI usually hosts the National Championships at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi. However, extensive renovation work at the venue forced the federation to shift the competition to Pune this time.

Singh said the options were limited and thanked the Maharashtra State Rifle Association for helping organise the championships.

The National Championships will continue until December 23.

"The ISSF had changed the competition rules earlier this year. Since this is the first Nationals post the changes, many athletes have come here with old equipment or outfits," Singh said.

"As per international shooting norms and the principles of fair play, detailed checking is required and mandatory. We have 7,500 rifle athletes participating across more than three events each, leading to over 21,000 equipment checks," he added.

"To address this, we have installed five checking stations, which is well above the standard at international events as well."

Ensuring Smooth Competition For All Athletes

Singh also said the NRAI had asked shooters who did not have events scheduled for the following day to stagger their equipment checks, allowing those competing on the day or the next day to be given priority.

"Additionally, we have requested athletes who do not have events the next day to stagger their presence for checking to allow for a smooth process. Having said this, we are working round the clock to ensure each athlete gets a chance to compete and have assured them of this on the very first day of the event as well.

"The problem was flagged to us on Saturday, the first day of the championships, and it was addressed by us today. The equipment check is being done without any delays or chaos now," Singh added.