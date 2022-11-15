Shooters finish 1-2 in the mixed team events at Asians

IMAGE: Mehuli Ghosh topped qualification with a score of 631 with her partner Arjun Babuta. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Indian air rifle shooters continued their dominating run at the 15th Asian Airgun Championship, registering 1-2 finishes in both the junior and senior mixed team events on day four of the competition in Daegu, Korea on Monday.

Mehuli Ghosh and Arjun Babuta won the senior's gold medal match 16-10 against compatriots Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Elavenil Valarivan, while Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita emerged 17-11 winners over Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Nancy in the junior event.

Mehuli and Arjun had topped the qualifications with a score of 631, while Kiran and Elavenil finished second with 630.9, which set up their gold medal clash.

Korea and Kazakhstan won the bronze medals on offer.

In the junior 10m air rifle mixed team event, Divyansh and Ramita had finished second in qualification with 628.9 even as Nancy and Sri Karthik topped the stage with an effort of 629.9.

Korean pairs picked up both bronze medals in the event.

As air pistol competitions began, India also won a bronze in the women's youth event, when Kanishka Dagar shot 239.6 in the top eight ranking round.

Korea won gold and silver in the event.

India has now picked up a dozen gold medals in the competition with four days remaining.