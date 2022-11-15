News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Shooters finish 1-2 in the mixed team events at Asians

Shooters finish 1-2 in the mixed team events at Asians

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
November 15, 2022 00:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mehuli Ghosh of India shoots

IMAGE: Mehuli Ghosh topped qualification with a score of 631 with her partner Arjun Babuta. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Indian air rifle shooters continued their dominating run at the 15th Asian Airgun Championship, registering 1-2 finishes in both the junior and senior mixed team events on day four of the competition in Daegu, Korea on Monday.

Mehuli Ghosh and Arjun Babuta won the senior's gold medal match 16-10 against compatriots Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Elavenil Valarivan, while Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita emerged 17-11 winners over Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Nancy in the junior event.

Mehuli and Arjun had topped the qualifications with a score of 631, while Kiran and Elavenil finished second with 630.9, which set up their gold medal clash.

 

Korea and Kazakhstan won the bronze medals on offer.

In the junior 10m air rifle mixed team event, Divyansh and Ramita had finished second in qualification with 628.9 even as Nancy and Sri Karthik topped the stage with an effort of 629.9.

Korean pairs picked up both bronze medals in the event.

As air pistol competitions began, India also won a bronze in the women's youth event, when Kanishka Dagar shot 239.6 in the top eight ranking round.

Korea won gold and silver in the event.

India has now picked up a dozen gold medals in the competition with four days remaining.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
TT legend Anchata Kamal to get Khel Ratna
TT legend Anchata Kamal to get Khel Ratna
Vaughan says BCCI ego cause of Team India's downfall
Vaughan says BCCI ego cause of Team India's downfall
Phrygian caps to be the Paris 2024 Games mascots
Phrygian caps to be the Paris 2024 Games mascots
SC asks striking Odisha lawyers to resume work
SC asks striking Odisha lawyers to resume work
MCD polls: Candidates of BJP, AAP, Cong file papers
MCD polls: Candidates of BJP, AAP, Cong file papers
Shardul Thakur is now a Knight Rider
Shardul Thakur is now a Knight Rider
Ex-MyGovIndia chief Dwivedi to head Prasar Bharati
Ex-MyGovIndia chief Dwivedi to head Prasar Bharati

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Shardul Thakur is now a Knight Rider

Shardul Thakur is now a Knight Rider

Injured Shaheen advised two weeks rehab

Injured Shaheen advised two weeks rehab

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances