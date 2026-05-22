Shock omission! Maguire dropped from England's World Cup squad

Harry Maguire was left shocked after being omitted from England's World Cup squad by Thomas Tuchel, while Phil Foden and Cole Palmer were also reportedly dropped ahead of Friday's announcement.

IMAGE: Harry Maguire believes a strong season at Manchester United earned him a place in the FIFA World Cup squad. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

A "shocked" Harry Maguire has been omitted from Thomas Tuchel's England World Cup squad which is set to be unveiled on Friday at Wembley Stadium, and British media reported that attacking midfielders Phil Foden and Cole Palmer have also been left out.

Manchester United central defender Maguire has won 66 international caps and been a mainstay of England's back line at recent tournaments, but has barely featured since missing out on the last European Championship due to injury.

Maguire announced the news in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday.

"I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had. I've been left shocked and gutted by the decision," the 33-year-old wrote.

"I've loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer."

Maguire was considered a shoo-in by many after a resurgent season at United as a key part of his team climbing to third in the Premier League and clinching a return to the Champions League. His Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw has also been left out of the England squad, according to reports.

Foden, Palmer are also likely left out

Foden and Palmer, like Maguire, were called up by Tuchel for the March friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, in which an experimental England side failed to impress.

After the 1-0 loss to Japan, Tuchel said Foden could not be sure of going to the World Cup having struggled for game time at Manchester City.

Foden has started one Premier League game since while Palmer has failed to replicate the prolific scoring form he showed last season at Chelsea.

Ivan Toney has been named in the squad, the reports said, after the 30-year-old former Brentford striker netted 32 goals in 32 Saudi Pro League games for Al-Ahli this season.

Tuchel reportedly made calls on Thursday to players who did not make the cut for the tournament in the US, Canada and Mexico, where England face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L.