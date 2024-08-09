News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Shock as South Korean shooting star collapses

Shock as South Korean shooting star collapses

August 09, 2024 13:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kim Ye Ji

IMAGE: South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, whose video of breaking a world record at the Olympics with almost no visible reaction went viral on social media, arrives after competing in the Paris Olympics at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

South Korean Olympic silver medallist pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, whose cool demeanour and appearance when competing at the Paris Games made her a social media sensation, collapsed at a news conference on Friday, apparently due to stress and exhaustion.

Kim was speaking at the event in Imsil, the county that she represented for seven years in the southern part of South Korea, when she collapsed, a county official said by telephone. Kim regained consciousness and was taken to hospital, he said.

 

The 31-year-old did not receive CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) as some media reported, the official said.

Kim would stay in hospital for observation until she had recovered fully, he said, adding she was likely suffering exhaustion after participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Kim who won the silver medal in the 10-metre air pistol event has become a social media phenomena due to the futuristic glasses she wears to improve precision and her cool style which earned her the nickname the "smiling assassin" at home.

On Wednesday, Kim thanked Tesla chief Elon Musk for making her famous after he said on his social media platform X that she "should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!"

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Cricket skills come in handy for Olympic champ Nadeem
Cricket skills come in handy for Olympic champ Nadeem
'Your legacy grows stronger with every step'
'Your legacy grows stronger with every step'
It was Arshad's day: Neeraj Chopra
It was Arshad's day: Neeraj Chopra
Crowd-funding propels Nadeem to Olympic champion
Crowd-funding propels Nadeem to Olympic champion
How Shriya, Sobhita celebrated National Handloom Day
How Shriya, Sobhita celebrated National Handloom Day
FIR against Khedkar's father for obstructing govt wok
FIR against Khedkar's father for obstructing govt wok
Heartbreak for Noah Lyles as COVID ends Paris campaign
Heartbreak for Noah Lyles as COVID ends Paris campaign

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Neeraj's Mom: 'We Are Happy With Silver'

Neeraj's Mom: 'We Are Happy With Silver'

Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified: PM Modi

Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified: PM Modi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances