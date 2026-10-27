Shoaib Khan Stages Comeback To Clinch Delhi Snooker Crown

Former junior national champion Shoaib Khan showcased his resilience by staging a remarkable comeback to defeat Mohit Gupta 4-3 and claim the Delhi State 6-Red Snooker Championship title on Monday.

Key Points Shoaib Khan clinched the Delhi State 6-Red Snooker Championship title on Monday.

Khan secured a hard-fought 4-3 victory over emerging cueist Mohit Gupta in the final.

Mohit Gupta initially took a 3-2 lead, putting Shoaib Khan in a difficult position.

The experienced Shoaib Khan held his nerve to win the final two frames and complete a comeback victory.

Former junior national champion Shoaib Khan clinched the Delhi State 6-Red Snooker Championship title with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over emerging cueist Mohit Gupta in a thrilling final here on Monday.

Khan's Comeback Victory

Mohit made a strong start, comfortably taking the opening frame, but Shoaib hit back in style with a brilliant break of 67 in the second frame to draw level. He then edged ahead by winning the third frame.

Mohit refused to relent, fighting back to win the next two frames and take a 3-2 lead, leaving Shoaib with his back to the wall.

However, the experienced Shoaib held his nerve when it mattered most, winning the final two frames to complete a 4-3 comeback victory and lift the title.

Scores: Shoaib Khan beat Mohit Gupta 4-3 (2138, 67-0, 44-21, 32-38, 20-40, 45-12, 55-8).