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Thrilling Victories Mark Sub-Junior & Junior Squash Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 27, 2026 20:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Witness the rising stars of Indian squash as Shiven Agarwal and Riyansika Verma clinch thrilling five-game victories in the quarterfinals of the Sub-Junior & Junior National Squash Championship in Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points

  • Shiven Agarwal and Riyansika Verma secured five-game victories in the Sub-Junior & Junior National Squash Championship quarterfinals on Tuesday.
  • Agarwal defeated Shresht Iyer, while Verma overcame Fabiha Nafees in the U-17 category.
  • Subhash Choudhary caused an upset in the U-19 boys' category, beating higher seed Raghav Vashistha to reach the semifinals.
  • The championship features 10 categories, with finals scheduled for Thursday.

Tamil Nadu's Shiven Agarwal and Karnataka's Riyansika Verma recorded thrilling five-game victories over Shresht Iyer and Fabiha Nafees respectively in the quarterfinals of the Sub-Junior & Junior National Squash Championship here on Tuesday.

Quarterfinal Highlights

Agarwal rallied to beat Karnataka's Iyer 8-11, 11-5, 11-6, 10-12, 11-6, while Riyansika fought back from 2-1 down to edge out Uttar Pradesh's Fabiha 11-4, 9-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9 in the U-17 category.

 

In U-19 boys, Subhash Choudhary upset higher seed Raghav Vashistha of Uttar Pradesh 11-5, 11-7, 11-6 to advance to the semifinals.

The championship is being held across 10 categories with the finals to be played on Thursday.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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