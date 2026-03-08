HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lohakare shines in javelin, Jena returns to podium at Indian Open Throws

Lohakare shines in javelin, Jena returns to podium at Indian Open Throws

March 08, 2026 20:03 IST

Shivam Lohakare emerged victorious in the javelin throw at the Indian Open Throws Competition, while Kishore Kumar Jena made a successful return to competition with a bronze medal.

Key Points

  • Shivam Lohakare won gold in the men's javelin throw with a distance of 81.08m at the Indian Open Throws Competition.
  • Anand Singh secured silver in the javelin throw with a throw of 76.94m.
  • Kishore Kumar Jena, returning from an ankle injury, claimed bronze in the javelin throw.
  • Kishore Kumar Jena aims to regain form and qualify for the Asian Games.
  • Nishchay narrowly missed the national U18 discus throw record.

The spotlight was on two young javelin throwers - Shivam Lohakare and Anand Singh - on the final day of the fifth edition of the Indian Open Throws Competition here at National Institute of Sports.

Lohakare walked away with the honour, winning the men's javelin throw gold with a distance of 81.08m. After his opening throw of 81.08m, Lohakare had no mark in the remaining five attempts.

 

Anand, representing SSCB, took home silver with a throw of 76.94m, while Odisha's experienced javelin thrower and Asian Games medallist, Kishore Kumar Jena, claimed bronze with a distance of 74.75m.

Jena's Comeback and Asian Games Aspirations

Jena took a temporary break from competition last season due to a nagging ankle injury but was satisfied with a podium finish on his return to competition.

"I'm working to regain my lost form," the Asian Games silver medallist said.

"This season is important for me and I hope to stay healthy to qualify for the Asian Games in September."

U18 Discus Throw Highlights

In the U18 discus throw (1.5kg) competition, Nishchay missed the national record of 64.09m set by Arjun in Coimbatore in 2010. Nishchay's best throw on Sunday was 63.90m.

