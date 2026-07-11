Indian Athletes Shine With 11 Medals At Asian U23 Championships

Indian athletes have showcased remarkable talent at the inaugural Asian U23 Athletics Championships in Ordos, China, securing a total of 11 medals, including Shivaji Parashuram's second silver and bronze medals for Priya and Shravani Sangle.

Key Points India's medal count at the Asian U23 Athletics Championships reached 11 after adding three more on the third day.

Shivaji Parashuram secured his second silver medal, this time in the men's 10,000m, setting a personal best.

Priya earned a bronze medal in the women's discus throw with an effort of 50.44m.

Shravani Sangle contributed another bronze in the women's 400m hurdles.

Several other Indian athletes narrowly missed podium finishes, demonstrating strong performances across various events.

Promising distance runner Shivaji Parashuram claimed his second silver after finishing runner-up in the men's 10,000m with his personal best timing in the inaugural Asian U23 Athletics Championships, here on Saturday. Discus thrower Priya and 400m hurdler Shravani Sangle added bronze as India added three medals on the third and penultimate day to take India's tally to 11 medals.

It was Shivaji's second medal of the championships after finishing second in the men's 5,000m on the opening day. The Indian stayed in contention for gold for much of the gruelling 25-lap race before settling for silver in a personal-best time of 29:33.54. Japan's Yoshihiro Kusuoka won the gold in 29:29.34, while China's Jinzhi Jiang claimed bronze in 29:42.54. India's Shailesh Kushwaha narrowly missed out on a podium finish, finishing fourth in 30:46.78.

Bronze Medals In Discus And Hurdles

In the women's discus throw, Priya clinched the bronze with a best effort of 50.44m, which was achieved on her third attempt. China dominated the event, with Zhichao Jiang winning the gold with a throw of 58.63m and compatriot Jingru Huang taking silver with 55.33m. Shravani Sangle added another bronze in the women's 400m hurdles, clocking 58.09 seconds. Chinese Taipei's Hsin Ju Chung struck gold in 57.41 seconds, while Uzbekistan's Nurkhon Ochilova took silver in 57.99 seconds.

Other Notable Indian Performances

India came close to adding more medals in several events. Anupriya VS finished fourth in the women's shot put with a best throw of 14.97m, while Shreeya Rajesh was fourth in the women's 100m hurdles in 13.49 seconds. Sabita Toppo finished sixth in the same event with a time of 13.73 seconds. In the men's long jump, Mohd Atta Sazid finished fifth with a best leap of 7.72m. India's Astik Pradhan was fifth in the men's 400m in 46.33 seconds, while compatriot Setu Mishra finished seventh in 47.26 seconds.