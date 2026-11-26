Veteran golfer Shiv Kapur clinched his maiden IGPL title at the Atri Invitational on Thursday, overcoming teenage prodigy Danish Verma in a dramatic play-off, highlighting a thrilling finish to the 2026 AM Green IGPL Tour.

Key Points Veteran Shiv Kapur won the Atri Invitational on Thursday, defeating teenage golfer Danish Verma in a play-off.

Kapur shot a four-under 64 in the final round, making a comeback from four shots behind to tie Verma at 12-under.

Verma's Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC team finished on top, supported by SSP Chawrasia's third-place finish.

RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC, led by Kapur, secured second place in the team standings.

This marked the fourth consecutive week an AM Green IGPL event went into a play-off.

Veteran Shiv Kapur of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC edged out Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC's teenage golfer Danish Verma in the first extra hole of play-off at the Atri Invitational here on Thursday. The 29-year age gap between the two provided a fascinating backdrop to one of the most exciting finishes of the 2026 AM Green IGPL Tour.

Verma, however, had the satisfaction of helping his team finish on top with the support of SSP Chawrasia's third-place finish.

RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC, led by Kapur's victory and Aryan Roopa Anand's tied-fourth finish, were second, while Unico Gurugram Tuskers finished third.

Kapur's Play-off Triumph

Kapur shot a four-under 64 in the final round, while Verma returned a rocky even-par 68.

Starting the day four shots behind, Kapur mounted a determined challenge, caught up with Verma and briefly moved ahead before the two were tied again at 12-under. Kapur eventually sealed his maiden IGPL title with a birdie on the first play-off hole.

It was the fourth consecutive week that an AM Green IGPL event went into a play-off.

Top Performers And Team Results

Two shots behind the leading pair was another veteran, SSP Chawrasia, who shot a five-under 63 to finish third.

Chawrasia and Kapur have travelled on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour together for many years. Aryan Roopa Anand (65) and Samarth Dwivedi (67) were tied fourth at six-under.

Udayan Mane of Atri Mumbai Garudas GC and the consistent Sachin Baisoya of Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC were tied for sixth, while M Dharma of Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC, Karandeep Kochhar of Krishna Punjab Raptors GC and Arjun Prasad of Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC shared eighth place at four-under.