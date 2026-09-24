Shiv Kapur Maintains Lead At AM Green IGPL Invitational

Experienced Indian golfer Shiv Kapur is firmly on track for his first IGPL victory, leading the AM Green IGPL Invitational at 13-under, while his team, RVR Delhi Blue Bulls, shares the top spot with Auro Goa Eagles.

Key Points Shiv Kapur leads the AM Green IGPL Invitational at 13-under after a solid 69 in the second round.

Kapur's RVR Delhi Blue Bulls team is tied for the lead with Auro Goa Eagles in the team standings at 17-under.

Varun Chopra of Auro Goa Eagles is in second place individually, three shots behind Kapur, after an impressive 68.

Other notable players like Veer Ganapathy, Gaganjeet Bhullar, and Varun Parikh are tied at five-under.

Kapur maintained a bogey-free streak for 26 holes before dropping his first shot on the ninth.

Experienced golfer Shiv Kapur stayed on course for his maiden IGPL win, shooting a solid three-under 69 to move to 13-under at the AM Green IGPL Invitational here on Thursday. His score has helped his team RVR Delhi Blue Bulls to share the lead with Auro Goa Eagles at 17-under after two days.

Kapur's Dominant Performance

Auro Goa were aided by a splendid show by Varun Chopra, who scored four-under 68 to add to his first round 66 to emerge as sole second at 10-under, but three shots behind Kapur. Veer Ganapathy, who represents GolfKonnect Bengaluru Stallions, has once again brought himself into the spotlight, though at five-under total with 69-70, he is eight shots behind the leader. Veer is tied with the experienced Gaganjeet Bhullar (69-70) and Varun Parikh (66-73), who had a rough day as compared to the first round.

Kapur was once again off to a fine start with birdies on the second and the third and yet another on the seventh at which point he was 3-under and looking very strong and ready to run away from the field. He dropped his first shot of the week on the ninth after 26 bogey free holes. On the back nine he had three birdies on the 13th, 14th and the 18th but bogeyed the 12th and the 16th for a total of 69.

Team Standings And Other Contenders

Sachin Baisoya (72-68) was sole sixth at 4-under total, while three players, Trishul Chinappa (73-68) was Tied-seventh alongside young Kanav Chauhan (70-71) and Shaurya Binu (67-73). The Top 10 was rounded off by IGPL Aryan Roopa Anand, whose RVR Delhi teammate, Kapur is in lead, Tushar Pannu (68-74) and debutant Ravi Kumar (66-76).

In the team standings, Auro Goa Eagles and RVR Delhi Blue Bulls are tied for the lead at 17-under with Kapur (13-under) doing the bulk of the work for the Delhi team. Kapur's teammates are Aryan Roopa Anand (T-10), Chiragh Kumar (T-23) and Gaurav Ghei (T-48). For the Goa side, Varun Chopra with a 10-under total has been the mainstay. Chopra's teammates are Kanav Chauhan (T-7), Saarthak Chibber (T-14) and IL Aalaap (T-23). Flying Man Kolkata led by Varun Parikh (5-under) are third. The other team members are Kartik Sharma, Sukhman Singh and Syed Saqib Ahmed.