Kapur's Flawless 62 Sets Pace At IGPL Invitational

Indian golfer Shiv Kapur, a multiple Asian Tour winner, showcased exceptional form by carding a bogey-free 10-under 62, featuring a hole-in-one, to take a commanding lead at the AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 in Ras Al Khaimah.

Key Points Indian golfer Shiv Kapur shot a remarkable 10-under 62, equalling the course record at Al Hamra GC.

Kapur's round was bogey-free and included a hole-in-one on the Par-3 15th, alongside eight birdies.

He holds a commanding four-shot lead in the opening event of the AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026.

Debutants Ravi Kumar, Joshua Grenville-Wood, Varun Parikh, and Varun Chopra are tied for second at 6-under 66.

Prolific Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar is tied 10th after a challenging back nine.

Indian golfer Shiv Kapur, who now lives in the UAE, utilised home advantage to the fullest in the opening event of the second half of the AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026, equalling the course at Al Hamra GC by shooting an error-free 10-under 62 here on Wednesday.

A multiple winner on the Asian Tour, Shiv Kapur, who represents RVR Delhi Blue Bulls, is just back from a boot camp with a trainer a few days ago. His round was bogey free and also had a hole-in-one on the Par-3 15th besides eight birdies.

Kapur's Dominant Performance

Shiv Kapur was four shots clear of the field. He was trailed by debutants Ravi Kumar, UAE's Joshua Grenville-Wood, Varun Parikh (Flying Man, Kolkata) and Varun Chopra (Auro Realty, Goa). They all shot 6-under 66 each.

Shaurya Binu (67) was sole sixth, while three players, Tushar Pannu, Raghav Chugh, Sukhman Singh were tied seventh with scores 4-under 68 each.

Other Noteworthy Players

The prolific Gaganjeet Bhullar, who has four IGPL wins to his name, had a bunch of bogeys on the back nine, and he was tied 10th alongside another IGPL debutant, Arjun Prasad, teen star Veer Ganapathy, Samarth Dwivedi.

Starting from the first alongside Bhullar, Sachin Baisoya (72), Kapur was off to a birdie start. He then hit a purple patch with four birdies in a row from the third to the sixth. After taking a breather with a par on the seventh he birdied the eighth, parred the ninth to turn in 6-under 30.

Kapur kept the momentum going in the middle of the back nine, when he birdied the 13th, the 14th, aced the Par-3 15th with a 5-wood. He parred the last three holes for a round of 62.