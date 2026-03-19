Phrangki Buam's Brace Propels Shillong Lajong to Victory

Phrangki Buam's dramatic injury-time goal secured a 2-1 victory for Shillong Lajong FC against Chanmari FC, propelling them to the top of the Indian Football League table.

Photograph: Shillong Lajong FC/X

Key Points Shillong Lajong FC defeated Chanmari FC 2-1, securing the top spot in the Indian Football League.

Phrangki Buam scored a brace, including a penalty and a late winner, to lead Shillong Lajong to victory.

Chanmari FC initially took the lead through Christo Kamei's impressive strike.

Shillong Lajong's substitutions in the second half injected pace and created crucial late chances.

The match was characterised by attacking play and memorable saves from both goalkeepers.

Shillong Lajong FC rode a Phrangki Buam brace to defeat Chanmari FC 2-1 and move to top of the table in Indian Football League here on Thursday.

Shillong Lajong now have seven points from four games, ahead of Rajasthan United on goal difference. Chanmari, meanwhile, are sixth with five points from as many games.

Chanmari had taken the lead early on through Christo Kamei (16'), before Buam (45+2' p, 90+5') scored in the injury-times of both halves to win it for the away team.

It was a frantic start with chances at both ends bringing out memorable saves from both keepers. Shillong's Siwel Rymbai being the busier of the two, saving shots from Suamsawnga and the second Brazilian in the side, Jota, early.

His goal was, however, breached in the 16th minute by a stunning left-footed curler over the wall by Kamei.

Chanmari continued to dominate possession and were the more attacking of the sides, with Jota, initiating most of the attacks from the left wing and giving Muasang a torrid time.

Lajong's Comeback

Lajong equalised against the run of play in the first-half injury-time. Everbrightson Sana managed to get behind Papuia, getting onto the end of a long ball.

Though the danger seemed to have been averted, Chanmari goalkeeper Zothanmawia lunged in with both feet, forcing the referee to point to the spot.

Buam hit the underside of the cross-bar with a powerful spot-kick and saw the ball fall inside the line.

Chanmari began the second half in similar attacking fashion. Amuana and Jota were guilty of missed chances which could have put the game beyond Shillong.

Late Drama Secures Victory

With the introduction of Tremeiki alongside Buam, Lajong injected a bit more pace in attack and started creating more chances as the game reached its end stages.

Their efforts bore fruit, when with six minutes added on, yet another substitute Jakob, made a run on the left flank, before finding Buam with a perfectly-weighted cross.

The latter made no mistake with the finish past Zothanmawia. The clock showed a minute more of added time left and Shillong had pulled off a heist.