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Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong, NorthEast Utd score big wins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: August 08, 2026 23:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Shillong Lajong kicked off their Durand Cup campaign with a spectacular 5-0 win over Mumbay FC, while NorthEast United trounced Karbi Anglong Morning Star 4-1.

Shillong Lajong's players celebrate a goal during the Durand Cup Group E match against Mumbay FC in Shillong on Saturday.

IMAGE: Shillong Lajong's players celebrate a goal during the Durand Cup Group E match against Mumbay FC in Shillong on Saturday. Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Key Points

  • Shillong Lajong FC achieved a decisive 5-0 victory against Mumbay FC in the Durand Cup.
  • Everbrightson Sana was a key player, scoring two goals for Shillong Lajong.
  • Other goal scorers included Abhay Gurung, Tremiki Lamurong, and Figo Syndai.
  • This win positions Shillong Lajong FC at the top of Group E with a perfect start.
  • Mumbay FC is currently at the bottom of Group E, having lost both their matches.

Everbrightson Sana scored a brace as Shillong Lajong FC cruised to a commanding 5-0 victory over Mumbay FC in a Group E fixture of the Durand Cup in Shillong on Saturday.

The victory extends Shillong Lajong's perfect start to the campaign and leaves them well-placed at the summit of Group E with the group stage still to unfold.

Langsning FC are placed second on four points, with Nongkseh SS third on one point.

Mumbay FC, without a point from their two outings so far, remain bottom of the table.

For Mumbay FC, already searching for their first points, the task now is to regroup quickly and do so without their captain, whose evening ended long before his side's difficulties truly began.

 

NorthEast United beat Morning Star

At Guwahati, a brace from Alaaeddine Ajaraie, complemented by late strikes from substitutes Macarton Louis Nickson and debutant Etyan Gonzalez Morales, powered defending champions NorthEast United FC to a commanding 4-1 victory over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in a Group F match.

Junior Onguene Nkengue pulled one back for Morning Star.

The victory strengthened NorthEast United FC's push for a place in the knockout stages while extending their unbeaten run in the Durand Cup to 14 matches.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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