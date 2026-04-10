Shillong Lajong Defeat Namdhari FC with Second-Half Goals

Shillong Lajong FC showcased a dominant second-half performance, securing a 2-0 victory against Namdhari FC in the Indian Football League with goals from Everbrightson Sana and Ephraim Lalremtluanga.

IMAGE: Photograph: I-League/X

Key Points Shillong Lajong FC defeated Namdhari FC 2-0 in the Indian Football League with second-half goals.

Everbrightson Sana scored the opening goal for Shillong Lajong with a right-footed volley.

Ephraim Lalremtluanga doubled the lead for Shillong Lajong with a well-timed header.

Phrangki Buam played a key role in Shillong Lajong's attack, creating several opportunities.

Shillong Lajong's victory secured their place in the top half of the I-League table.

Two quickfire strikes in the second half from Everbrightson Sana and Ephraim Lalremtluanga ensured Shillong Lajong FC beat Namdhari FC 2-0 in the Indian Football League here on Friday.

With this win, Shillong Lajong have confirmed their place in the top half of the table with 14 points from eight matches while Namdhari FC remain in eighth place with seven points from eight games.

After a scrappy start to the first half, Shillong Lajong settled into the game and began to show greater promise in attack. Phrangki Buam, along with right-back Kitboklang Khyriem, was particularly lively down the right flank, keeping the Namdhari defence on its toes.

Everbrightson Sana's glancing header was well saved before Buam had a couple of attempts on goal, both of which were well saved by goalkeeper Niraj Kumar.

At the other end, Namdhari relied on long balls and set pieces to create openings, using their physicality, but the Lajong defence stood firm to thwart any meaningful attempts, ensuring their goalkeeper was not tested with a clear-cut chance in the first half..

The defences of both sides were solid as they went into the break goalless.

Second Half Surge for Shillong Lajong

The visitors made a brilliant start to the second half, taking the lead just eight minutes after the restart with a perfectly executed counter-attack from a Namdhari set piece.

Phrangki Buam was released into space and switched play superbly to the left for Ephraim Lalremtluanga, who cushioned the ball into the path of Sana. The striker fired a superb first time right-footed volley past the goalkeeper to find the back of the net.

Everbrightson turned provider this time as Shillong Lajong doubled their advantage four minutes later. The striker sent in a looping cross into the box that found Ephraim, who timed his run perfectly between two defenders and guided a header into the net for his side's second goal of the match.

The home side nearly pulled one back immediately after the restart, but Manvir Singh failed to direct his effort on target after being picked out by a cross from the right.

At the other end, Buam had a couple of opportunities to add a third for Shillong Lajong, but instead of going for goal himself, he looked to pick out teammates in the box, with the Namdhari defence managing to clear the danger.

Shillong controlled the latter stages of the match, maintaining possession in key areas of the pitch. Namdhari attempted to trouble the defence with long balls and their physical presence, but were unable to create anything meaningful in the final third.

In the end, the visitors saw of the rest of the match to secure a much-needed victory.