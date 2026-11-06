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Jachi's Late Strike Secures Draw For Shillong Lajong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 06, 2026 21:47 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Shillong Lajong FC fought back to secure a 1-1 draw against Chanmari FC in their opening Indian Football League 202627 home match on Friday, with Abelson Jachi netting a crucial late equaliser.

Key Points

  • Shillong Lajong FC secured a 1-1 draw against Chanmari FC in their first home fixture of the IFL 202627 season on Friday.
  • Chanmari FC took the lead in the 24th minute through an unfortunate own goal by Shillong defender Joedson dos Santos.
  • Substitute Abelson Jachi scored the equaliser for Shillong Lajong in the 78th minute.
  • The draw ensured Shillong Lajong FC avoided defeat in their first home match and Chanmari FC earned a valuable point in their IFL 202627 debut.

Shillong Lajong FC came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Chanmari FC in their first home fixture of the Indian Football League (IFL) 202627 season here on Friday.

Substitute Abelson Jachi struck in the 78th minute to cancel out an own goal by Shillong defender Joedson dos Santos in the 24th minute.

 

Early Exchanges And Chanmari's Lead

Shillong Lajong began on the front foot, with Ephraim and Figo Syndai combining effectively down the left flank to win the first corner of the match in the fourth minute.

Chanmari defender Lalhmunmawia produced an excellent clearance in the ninth minute to halt an attack down the left by Ephraim.

The opening goal arrived in the 24th minute through an unfortunate own goal.

R Ramdinthara played a lofted ball from the centre towards Gabriel Ferriera Paz, who charged forward to meet the delivery.

Shillong defender Joedson dos Santos attempted to clear the danger but inadvertently directed the ball into his own net, handing Chanmari a 1-0 lead.

Shillong's First Half Efforts

Shillong responded by increasing their attacking intensity.

Damaitphang Lyngdoh and Jota combined well down the left in the 31st minute, with Damaitphang getting a shot away, but Zothanmawia produced an important save to deny the midfielder.

Chanmari FC went into the half-time break with a slender 1-0 lead.

Second Half Comeback

Shillong Lajong returned for the second half with greater urgency, with Everbrightson Sana and Jota looking to penetrate the Chanmari defensive line.

The sustained pressure finally paid off in the 78th minute when Shillong Lajong found the equaliser.

Kenstar Kharshong delivered a cross from the left, which Seila Toure attempted to clear.

The ball, however, fell kindly to Jachi inside the penalty area.

The substitute showed composure, took his time to set himself and produced a precise finish into the net to make it 1-1.

In the end, Jachi's late equaliser ensured Shillong Lajong FC avoided defeat in their first home fixture of the season, while Chanmari FC earned a valuable point in their IFL 202627 debut.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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