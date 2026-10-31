Rymbai's Late Strike Secures Win For Shillong Lajong

Shillong Lajong FC kicked off their Indian Football League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mohammedan SC, thanks to a dramatic late goal from substitute Nelson Rymbai.

Key Points Shillong Lajong FC secured a 1-0 victory against Mohammedan SC in their Indian Football League opener on Saturday.

Substitute Nelson Rymbai scored the winning goal in the 90th minute, breaking a late deadlock.

Shillong Lajong FC dominated possession and created several promising opportunities throughout the contest.

Mohammedan SC adopted a defensive approach, relying on counter-attacks, but their goalkeeper Nikhil Deka made crucial saves.

Shillong Lajong FC began their Indian Football League (IFL) campaign on a winning note, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mohammedan SC at the Kalyani Stadium here on Saturday.

Substitute Nelson Rymbai struck in the 90th minute to break the deadlock and hand the visitors all three points.

After dominating possession for large periods of the contest and creating several promising opportunities, Shillong Lajong finally found the breakthrough in the closing moments.

Substitute Abelson Jachi won possession near the Mohammedan penalty area before cutting the ball back for Rymbai, who calmly finished with his right foot to seal a deserved victory for the visitors.

Shillong Lajong's Dominant Performance

Shillong Lajong dictated the tempo from the opening exchanges, moving the ball confidently and using the flanks to stretch the Mohammedan defence.

Damaitphang Lyngdoh and winger Joao Vitor de Paula Morais (Jota) were particularly influential in the attacking third, while captain Kenstar Kharshong and Overkindness L Mawnai marshalled the visitors' forward movement. Mohammedan, meanwhile, adopted a deeper defensive approach and looked to threaten on the counter-attack.

The visitors registered their first significant attempt in the 20th minute when defender Joedson dos Santos unleashed a powerful effort. Mohammedan goalkeeper Nikhil Deka initially fumbled the ball but recovered quickly to gather it safely.

Mohammedan attempted to break on the counter at the other end, but Joedson tracked back swiftly to intercept the pass and prevent the attack from developing.

Shillong continued to find spaces through their attacking combinations. In the 22nd minute, Jota linked up well with Lyngdoh and Everbrightson Sana, who looked set to take a shot on goal before Mohammedan defender Juwel Ahmed Mazumder produced an excellent tackle to clear the danger.

Midfield Battle And Missed Chances

Mohammedan gradually found some rhythm in midfield, with F Lalremsanga displaying good footwork and attempting to trouble the Shillong midfield. However, the visitors continued to control possession and probe from both flanks, with Jota remaining a constant threat.

Mohammedan's attacking efforts were largely restricted to quick transitions, with forward Thokchom Adison Singh making a few promising runs down the right without seriously troubling the Shillong defence.

Mohammedan SC head coach Sudhir Mishra was forced into an early change when Lalremsanga picked up an injury and had to be replaced by forward Lalthankima.

Shillong came close to breaking the deadlock in the 41st minute. Jota won possession near the halfway line and played the ball forward for Sana, who raced towards goal and found himself one-on-one with Deka.

The forward attempted to beat the goalkeeper at the near post, but Deka reacted brilliantly, making a crucial save with his foot to push the ball behind for a corner.

The visitors continued to threaten from set-pieces, with captain Kenstar directing a header towards goal in the 43rd minute, only for Deka to gather comfortably.

Mohammedan responded with a promising counter-attack a minute later, as captain Mahitosh Roy unleashed a left-footed effort towards the far post. Shillong goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar produced an excellent diving save, getting a slight touch with his fingertips to divert the ball behind for a corner.

Second Half Intensity And Decisive Goal

Despite Shillong Lajong enjoying the greater share of possession and registering 10 shots in the first half, they were unable to find the breakthrough, with only two attempts testing the goalkeeper.

Mohammedan, on the other hand, remained dangerous on the counter, with both their attempts on target, as the teams went into the half-time break goalless.

The second half began at a lively pace, with both sides looking to increase their attacking intensity. Mohammedan defender Hira Mondal produced an important interception in the 48th minute to prevent Jota from getting a shot away.

The exchanges subsequently became more open, with both goalkeepers called into action within a minute.

Mahitosh came close to giving Mohammedan the lead in the 52nd minute with a long-range effort that narrowly curled away from the far post. Kenstar attempted to create an opportunity at the other end with a cross from the left, but Juwel Ahmed was alert to intercept and clear the danger.