In an exciting Indian Football League 202627 encounter, Shillong Lajong FC and Rajasthan United FC battled to a 1-1 draw on Sunday, impacting their positions in the league standings.

IMAGE: Shillong Lajong

Key Points Shillong Lajong FC and Rajasthan United FC drew 1-1 in the Indian Football League 202627 on Sunday.

Everbrightson Sana scored for Shillong Lajong in the 28th minute, giving the hosts an early lead.

Pranjit Bhumij equalised for Rajasthan United in the 38th minute, just 10 minutes after Shillong's goal.

The draw places Shillong Lajong in fifth position with eight points and Rajasthan United in seventh with seven points.

Sana was named Man of the Match for his performance and goal.

Shillong Lajong FC and Rajasthan United FC played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League 202627 here on Sunday.

Everbrightson Sana (28') gave the hosts the lead in the first half before Pranjit Bhumij (38') brought Rajasthan United level 10 minutes later.

The result takes Shillong Lajong to fifth place in the standings with eight points, while Rajasthan United remain seventh with seven points. Sana was awarded the Man of the Match.

First Half Action: Early Exchanges And Goals

The opening exchanges were relatively cagey, with Rajasthan United looking sharper in possession and attempting to push forward.

Captain Shafeel PP tested Shillong goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar with a direct free-kick in the ninth minute, but his effort went wide. Shillong responded through Sana, who made a good run in the 13th minute, twisting past two defenders before shooting from distance, but his effort also missed the target.

The hosts began to threaten through the wings, with Phrangki Buam making a couple of promising runs down the right. Shillong came close to taking the lead in the 17th minute when Ephraim HC delivered a corner into the box, but defender Arthur Pangaro's header sailed over the crossbar.

Despite Rajasthan enjoying spells of possession, Shillong's defence remained organised. The hosts eventually broke the deadlock in the 28th minute through a well-worked attacking move.

Jota made an excellent run down the left, cut inside and dribbled into the box before squaring the ball from an acute angle. Sana was perfectly placed to guide it into the net with his right foot and give Shillong a 1-0 lead.

Rajasthan United Equalise Before Half-Time

Rajasthan looked to respond and Pranjal Bhumij tried his luck with a shot on the turn from distance in the 36th minute, but his effort went wide.

Two minutes later, the visitors found the equaliser. Jaideep Singh carried the ball through the middle before laying it off to Pranjal on the right. The forward cut inside and unleashed a shot from the edge of the box, which took a deflection off Kenstar Kharshong and went into the net to restore parity.

Second Half Stalemate And Shared Points

Both teams continued to look for openings before the break. Sana came close to restoring Shillong's lead in the 40th minute, but Rajasthan goalkeeper Dinesh Choudhary produced an excellent save from close range.

At the other end, Castellano's free-kick in the 45th minute was blocked by the Shillong wall, as the sides went into half-time level at 1-1.

Both sides continued to push for a winner as the match entered its final stages. Despite late pressure from Shillong and determined defending from Rajasthan, neither side could find the decisive goal, and the contest ended with the points shared.