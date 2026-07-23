Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Kaif Call For Dialogue On NEET Irregularities

Amidst escalating nationwide protests over alleged NEET examination irregularities and student suicides, former India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Kaif have urged for dialogue and a peaceful resolution, highlighting the need for patience and faith in the country's institutions.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Key Points Former India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Kaif have called for a solution to the ongoing NEET examination protests.

The protests, linked to alleged irregularities and student suicides, have seen violent clashes between students and police.

Dhawan urged students to maintain patience and trust in national institutions for a constructive resolution.

Mohammad Kaif expressed concern over police force used against protesting students in Delhi.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, backing the protests, was hospitalised after his fast and later transferred to Medanta Hospital.

Former India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Kaif on Thursday urged for a solution in the nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, which have been linked to multiple student suicides. The protests, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and backed by environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk through an ongoing fast, have turned violent in recent days, with students clashing with police and several people injured on both sides.

Cricketers' Appeal For Patience And Dialogue

Dhawan urged the protesting students to "remain patient" and have faith in the country's institutions and governance. "Humare youth humare desh ka future hain. Unke sapnon ko samajhna zaroori hai par saath hi, mushkil waqt mein patience rakhna aur desh ki institutions aur sarkar par bharosa banaye rakhna bhi utna hi zaroori hai (Our youth are the future of our nation. (It is essential to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to maintain patience in difficult times and keep faith in the country's institutions and government)," Shikhar, who retired from all forms of international and domestic cricket in 2024, wrote on 'X'. He said the way forward lay in dialogue and patience, stressing that constructive engagement was the key to finding a solution as India continued to grow. "Mera maanna hai ki har challenge ka solution patience se nikalta hai. Bharat hamesha aage badha hai aur aage bhi badhta rahega (I believe that the solution to every challenge emerges with patience. India has always moved forward and will continue to progress)," he added.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Mohammad Kaif said it was heartbreaking to see visuals of police personnel using force against students protesting in Delhi. The agitation has left both protesters and police personnel injured. "As a father it pains me to see students being roughed up by police for protesting over flaws in education. Kids getting beaten with lathis on the streets of Delhi should stop. I hope a solution comes up very soon," Kaif posted on 'X'.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Fast And Hospitalisation

Activist Wangchuk, who was fasting at the Jantar Mantar, was first shifted to Safdarjung Hospital citing his falling vital parameters. He is now in Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his wife approached the Delhi High Court seeking a transfer from the government facility. Thousands of students tried to march towards the Parliament on July 20 to express their frustration but were thwarted by Delhi Police's use of force, including tear gas and lathi-charge.