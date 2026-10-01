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India's Shikha Chouhan Secures Seventh Place In Asian Games Canoe Slalom Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 01, 2026 11:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Indian paddler Shikha Chouhan performed in the women's kayak singles canoe slalom final at the Asian Games, securing a seventh-place finish amidst tough competition.

Key Points

  • Shikha Chouhan secured seventh position in the women's kayak singles canoe slalom final at the Asian Games.
  • She recorded a final time of 193.31 seconds, which included a 54-second penalty.
  • Japan's Ito Kurumi won the gold medal, with China's Chen Lin taking silver and Kazakhstan's Tarantseva Yekaterina claiming bronze.
  • Chouhan had previously qualified for the final by finishing 10th in the semifinals.

India's Shikha Chouhan finished seventh in the women's kayak singles canoe slalom final at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Shikha clocked 193.31 seconds in the final, including a 54-second time penalty, to finish 85.71 seconds behind gold medallist Japan's Ito Kurumi.

 

Ito won the gold with a time of 107.60 seconds, while China's Chen Lin took silver in 111.70 seconds and Kazakhstan's Tarantseva Yekaterina claimed bronze in 112.23 seconds.

Shikha had qualified for the final after finishing 10th in the semifinals with a time of 246.16 seconds, including a 108-second penalty.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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