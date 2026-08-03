Shiho Kuwaki Secures AIG Women's Open Victory In Playoff Thriller

Japanese golfer Shiho Kuwaki clinched her maiden Major title at the 2026 AIG Women's Open after a thrilling playoff victory, continuing Japan's impressive dominance in women's golf while Indian contenders faced an early exit.

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Key Points Shiho Kuwaki of Japan won the 2026 AIG Women's Open, defeating Germany's Esther Henseleit in a two-hole playoff.

Kuwaki's victory marks the second successive Japanese champion at the AIG Women's Open, following Miyu Yamashita's win in 2025.

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok both missed the cut, ending their championship run early.

Kuwaki secured her maiden Major title with a steady final round of 1-under 70 and a decisive par putt in the playoff.

Top-ranked players like Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul finished tied for fourth place, while Yealimi Noh slipped to solo third.

Kuwaki's Dominant Performance

The Thrilling Playoff Decider

Top Contenders And Indian Challenge

Japan continued its growing dominance in women's golf as Shiho Kuwaki defeated Germany's Esther Henseleit in a two-hole playoff to win the 2026 AIG Women's Open, becoming the second successive Japanese champion after Miyu Yamashita's triumph in 2025. For India, however, the championship ended in disappointment with Hero-backed Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok bowing out after missing the cut on Friday.Kuwaki, who had been among the leaders throughout the week, closed with a steady 1-under 70 to finish regulation at 5-under-par. Her victory capped an impressive week of 66-70-73-70. Her final round 70 was highlighted by three birdies and just two bogeys in the final round. The 23-year-old held the clubhouse lead before Henseleit, playing in the final group, matched her total with a closing birdie on the 18th to force a playoff.The pair halved the first extra hole with pars before the championship was decided on the second playoff hole. Kuwaki found both the fairway and the green in regulation, while Henseleit's tee shot finished in the thick gorse. Although the German recovered admirably, she could only make bogey, allowing Kuwaki to calmly hole her par putt and claim her maiden Major title. "It feels amazing," said Kuwaki. "After Yamashita's win last year, to win again as a Japanese player is very special. I hope Team Japan can continue to shine on the world stage and that everyone enjoys watching us." Henseleit (66) produced one of the rounds of the day to force the playoff. The two-time Ladies European Tour winner endured a roller-coaster front nine, mixing a birdie with three bogeys, before staging a superb comeback after the turn. Birdies at the 11th, 12th and 15th holes lifted the German back into contention. Although she dropped another shot at the 16th, Henseleit responded brilliantly by birdieing the final hole to post 5-under and extend the championship.American Yealimi Noh, who began the day with a three-shot advantage, was unable to convert her overnight lead. A closing 3-over 74 saw her slip to solo third at 4-under, ending an otherwise impressive week. World No. 1 Nelly Korda and World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul shared fourth place at 2-under, while a group of six players finished tied for sixth on 1-under, including reigning Ladies European Tour Order of Merit champion Shannon Tan and England's Charley Hull and Lottie Woad. The championship brought no cheer for the Indian contingent. Diksha Dagar, who had opened with an encouraging 2-under 69, was undone by a difficult second-round 78 to miss the weekend, while Aditi Ashok also failed to survive the cut. Despite the early exit, both Indians will look to regroup as the Ladies European Tour season enters its closing stretch.