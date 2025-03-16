HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shi Yuqi to meet Chia-hao in All England badminton final

March 16, 2025 05:07 IST

Lee Chia-hao celebrates victory over France's Alex Lanier in the men's singles semi-finals of the All England Badminton Championships on Saturday.

IMAGE: Lee Chia-hao celebrates victory over France's Alex Lanier in the men's singles semi-finals of the All England Badminton Championships on Saturday. Photograph: bwfmedia/X

China's Shi Yuqi will face Taiwan's Lee Chia-hao in the men's singles final at the All England Open Badminton Championships, while Wang Zhiyi will compete against An Se-young in the women's final, after they won their semi-finals on Saturday.

Top seed Shi beat Chinese compatriot Li Shifeng 21-9, 20-22, 21-19.

 

The final game was a nerve-wracking affair, with Shi looking set to break away.

However, Li fought back strongly, levelling the score twice near the end, before Shi kept his cool and clinched the win.

In the other semi-final, Taiwan's Lee staged a comeback after losing the first game, overcoming France's Alex Lanier, the last remaining European in the competition, 19-21, 21-14, 21-17.

The first semi-final of the women's singles provided another all-China clash, with second seed Wang beating Han Yue 21-10, 21-19.

Top seed An of South Korea faced third-seeded Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in a rematch of the 2022 final, where Yamaguchi emerged victorious.

This time, however, An, the reigning Olympic champion, had little difficulty securing a 21-12, 21-17 win to book her third final in four years.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
