Shi Yuqi silences Lee Chia-hao, seals All England title

IMAGE: Shi Yuqi dazzles Birmingham to lift his second All England title. Photograph: Kind Courtesy All England Open/X

China's Shi Yuqi overcame Taiwan's Lee Chia-hao in the men's singles final to win the All England Open Badminton Championships title on Sunday in a two-game match.

Top-seeded Shi secured the win in 51 minutes, keeping a determined Lee at bay for most of the match and sealing the final with a 21-17, 21-19 victory.

The 2018 winner and world number one showed composure throughout the match, despite Lee's late comeback attempt in the final game, and raised his hand in triumph before a cheering audience.

Afterwards, Shi thanked the supporters, saying in English, "Thank you, I love you guys," to the fans at Arena Birmingham who were waving Chinese flags.

China can get a double triumph as Wang Zhiyi faces South Korea's An Se-young in the women's final later on Sunday.