HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Shi Yuqi silences Lee Chia-hao, seals All England title

Shi Yuqi silences Lee Chia-hao, seals All England title

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 16, 2025 22:05 IST

x

Shi Yuqi

IMAGE: Shi Yuqi dazzles Birmingham to lift his second All England title. Photograph: Kind Courtesy All England Open/X

China's Shi Yuqi overcame Taiwan's Lee Chia-hao in the men's singles final to win the All England Open Badminton Championships title on Sunday in a two-game match.

Top-seeded Shi secured the win in 51 minutes, keeping a determined Lee at bay for most of the match and sealing the final with a 21-17, 21-19 victory.

 

Shi Yuqi

The 2018 winner and world number one showed composure throughout the match, despite Lee's late comeback attempt in the final game, and raised his hand in triumph before a cheering audience.

Afterwards, Shi thanked the supporters, saying in English, "Thank you, I love you guys," to the fans at Arena Birmingham who were waving Chinese flags.

All England Open

China can get a double triumph as Wang Zhiyi faces South Korea's An Se-young in the women's final later on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Not cricket expert, but... Modi took a dig at Pakistan
Not cricket expert, but... Modi took a dig at Pakistan
Srikkanth foresees a great IPL 2025 for CSK
Srikkanth foresees a great IPL 2025 for CSK
KKR sweat over form of overseas keeper-batters
KKR sweat over form of overseas keeper-batters
SEE: Harmanpreet Kaur's Viral Trophy Moment
SEE: Harmanpreet Kaur's Viral Trophy Moment
'I Told Shreyas To Shut Outside Noise'
'I Told Shreyas To Shut Outside Noise'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bhutan, Pakistan...: 43 Nations On Trump's Ban List

webstory image 2

10 Super Recipes With Everyday Leftovers

webstory image 3

9 Foods High In Vital Magnesium

VIDEOS

Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins1:23

Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins

New Zealand PM Luxon arrives on 5-day India visit3:32

New Zealand PM Luxon arrives on 5-day India visit

Sambhal DM, SP, police officials celebrate Holi with festive spirit!4:57

Sambhal DM, SP, police officials celebrate Holi with...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD