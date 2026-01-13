'She's a robot': Rivals in awe of An Se-young's dominance

‘She's unbelievable. She's just one of those once-in-a-generation players’

IMAGE: An Se-young owns Olympic gold, a world championship title and Asian Games gold, and is coming off a historic season in which she claimed 11 titles. Photograph: BWF/X

She has clinched a total of 35 BWF World Tour titles, finished runner-up 10 times and won every major honour the sport offers. At just 23, World No. 1 shuttler An Se-young has redefined what dominance is all about in women's singles.

The Korean already owns Olympic gold, a world championship title and Asian Games gold, and is coming off a historic season in which she claimed 11 titles.

"I think her style is very strong, it's very physical," said Canada's Michelle Li, who gave her stiff challenge last week before losing in three games in the first round of Malaysia Open Super 1000 event.

"If you don't have that baseline physical, you're not going to beat her and that's where she's put that standard.

"When you have that physical, you still need more. It's also that mental aspect of it too to beat her. She is a very tough opponent.”

Reflecting on recent matches, Li underlined how unforgiving An is even when she appears vulnerable.

"I came close last week and I played a lot better last week than this week. Even though I was leading, you still can't take your foot off the gas against her. That's what makes her so good."

Li also pointed to the challenge of sustained excellence displayed by An.

"The longer she is there, the more people are going to be watching her, studying her, hoping to beat her and aiming to beat her. For her to be dominant for a whole year, that's quite impressive."

"I think she's working on more variety in her game too. The power aspect, along with the cardio. It's interesting to see her development from when she first started to now."

Scotland's Kristy Gilmour was even more emphatic in her assessment.

"She's unbelievable. She's just one of those once-in-a-generation players. I think she's only 23. It's crazy," Gilmour said.

"The work she's put in from such a young age and the guidance she's had along the way is really impressive to see evolve, and to play against her."

"Sometimes you're worried about where can I win just one point. Because in so many ways she is just a machine, she's a robot. She just finds a way to win and she just goes hard at that. She should be studied for generations to come,” she added.

Gilmour also highlighted the physical durability that underpins An's success.

"It's a balance between being robust enough to play all of these tournaments and matches. I come to these tournaments and play one, two, maybe three games if I've played amazing, but she's playing five every single time."

"Between being light enough to be agile and strong enough to be robust and not get injured, that's the key. She's had her injuries, but she's pretty strong in her joints and muscles."