Shelton stuns Fritz to claim first-ever grass court crown

American tennis sensation Ben Shelton clinched his maiden grass-court title at the Stuttgart Open, overcoming defending champion Taylor Fritz in a thrilling final and securing his third ATP title of the season.

IMAGE: Ben Shelton saved nine of 11 break points against defending champion Taylor Fritz. Photograph: Ben Shelton/Facebook

Key Points Ben Shelton won his first grass-court title at the Stuttgart Open, defeating Taylor Fritz.

This marks Shelton's sixth career title and third of the current season.

He joins Jannik Sinner as the only players with three titles this season.

American Ben Shelton defeated compatriot and defending champion Taylor Fritz 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday, claiming his first title on grass.

The 23-year-old, ranked world number five, had to dig deep on his serve, saving nine of the 11 break points he faced.

Shelton's Sixth Career Title And Grass Court Triumph

It was Shelton's sixth career title and his third this season following wins in Dallas and Munich.

"It means a lot to me," Shelton said. "Certainly a difficult week, not an easy week to get through. I'm pretty exhausted, but to play the way I did against the quality of opponents I played in very tight matches and getting a win today against one of the best grass-court players in the world is a huge boost."

The only other player to have won three titles this season is Italian world number one Jannik Sinner.