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Shelton Knocks Out Alcaraz After Epic US Open Battle

Updated: September 09, 2026 13:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ben Shelton delivered a stunning upset, defeating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in an epic five-set match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking a significant moment in his career.

Ben Shelton

IMAGE: Ben Shelton of the US reacts during his quarter-final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ben Shelton secured a major career victory by defeating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.
  • The match was a dramatic five-set thriller at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
  • Shelton staged a comeback after losing the first set, winning the match in a super tiebreak.
  • The victory marks the end of Carlos Alcaraz's title defence.

Ben Shelton produced one of the biggest wins of his career, stunning defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic five-set thriller at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night in New York.

What started as a battle between the eighth seed and the second seed turned into a late-night marathon, with neither player willing to give an inch.

Shelton's Comeback Victory

Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz took the opening set 7-6, but Shelton hit back in emphatic fashion, dropping just four games across the next two sets to take a 6-1, 6-3 lead. With his title defence suddenly hanging by a thread, Alcaraz responded brilliantly. The Spaniard raced through the fourth set 6-1 to force a deciding fifth.

 

And the final set lived up to the occasion. Shelton and Alcaraz traded blows all the way to 6-6, leaving both players on the brink as the match headed into a super tiebreak. Shelton held his nerve when it mattered most. The American won the super tiebreak 10-7 to complete a stunning comeback victory and book his place in the next round.

For Shelton, it was a victory to remember. For Alcaraz, his title defence came to a dramatic end in one of the most extraordinary matches of the tournament.

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ben sheltoncarlos alcaraztennis upsetarthur ashe stadiumfive-set thriller

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