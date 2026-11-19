World number four Ben Shelton secured a hard-fought 7-6(8), 7-5 victory over Spain's Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals on Thursday, significantly boosting his chances for a semi-final spot.

IMAGE: Ben Shelton of the US in action during his group stage match against Spain's Rafael Jodar. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points Ben Shelton defeated Rafael Jodar 7-6(8), 7-5 in a hard-fought match at the ATP Finals on Thursday.

The world number four American battled for over two hours to secure the crucial victory.

Shelton's semi-final qualification now depends on the outcome of another group match later on Thursday.

Rafael Jodar, 20, will finish his debut ATP Finals appearance with three group stage losses.

Shelton, a US Open and Paris Masters finalist, showed composure to break back and seal the win in the second set.

World number four Ben Shelton had to battle for over two hours before carving out a 7-6(8), 7-5 win over Spaniard Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals on Thursday to close in on a last four spot.

Shelton's Path To Semis

The US Open finalist must wait for the result of the other group match later on Thursday between world number one Alexander Zverev, who has already made the semi-finals, and France's Arthur Fils.

The American, a Paris Masters finalist earlier this month, looked in trouble when he struggled with Jodar's serve and did not muster a break point in the first set.

It was Jodar who looked more likely to break the deadlock before Shelton got the edge in a tightly contested tiebreak.

He earned an early break in the second set and looked firmly in control until Jodar won three consecutive games to go 5-4 up.

Shelton, however, stayed composed and won two long and brutal baseline rallies to break back before delivering a near-perfect service game to seal his win.

The 20-year-old Jodar, who has enjoyed a sensational debut year on the tour shooting up from the mid-100s to the top 10 in less than 12 months, will end his debut ATP Finals appearance with three group losses.