HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Shekhawat Takes Early Lead at National Shooting Trials

Shekhawat Takes Early Lead at National Shooting Trials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2026 15:47 IST

x

Bhavesh Shekhawat has taken an early lead in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the National Shooting Trials, setting the stage for a competitive finals.

Photograph: NRAI/X

IMAGE: Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points

  • Bhavesh Shekhawat leads the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event after Stage 1 of the National Shooting Trials with a score of 294-11x.
  • Olympian Anish Bhanwala is in second place, closely following Shekhawat with a score of 291-11x.
  • Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu secured third place with a score of 291.
  • The 10m rifle shooters will compete on Saturday, along with Stage 2 and the finals of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event.

Bhavesh Shekhawat took early lead after Stage 1 in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the National Selection Trials T3 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges here on Friday.

The Rajasthan shooter scored a total of 294â 11x (99,99,96) in the three series of the first stage to take the lead.

 

Olympian Anish Bhanwala shot 291-11x (97,98,96) to take the second place while Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu scored 291 (96,98,97) to be placed third.

National Champion Suraj Sharma followed the trio with a score of 290-9x (98,95,97).

The 10m rifle shooters will be in action on Saturday with the qualification and finals scheduled along with Stage 2 and the finals of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event.

Other Results from the Shooting Trials

Other Results: Ankur Goel 289-12x (99,96,94); Mukesh Nelavalli 289-7 (99,93,97); Vijayveer Sidhu 289-6x (100,98,91); Adarsh Singh 289-4x (95,97,97); Pradeep Singh 286-9x (97,97,92); Omkar Singh 286-6x (98,100,88); Udhayveer Sidhu 284-7x (97,96,91); Neeraj Kumar 284-6x (98,98,88); Mandeep Singh 281-7x (96,96,89).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

National Shooting Selection Trials Commence in Delhi
National Shooting Selection Trials Commence in Delhi
President Witnesses IAF's Vayu Shakti
President Witnesses IAF's Vayu Shakti
Kharga Shakti 2026: A Warning To India's Enemies
Kharga Shakti 2026: A Warning To India's Enemies
Nepal election results: Newly formed RSP leads
Nepal election results: Newly formed RSP leads
Northern Army Commander Reviews Kashmir Security

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Raj Thackeray attends Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his family2:01

Raj Thackeray attends Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his...

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor reached the airport with their children 0:58

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor reached the airport with...

Aamir Khan Arrives in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's Star-Studded Wedding! 0:25

Aamir Khan Arrives in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO