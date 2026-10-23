Sheetal Signs Off With 2 Golds, 1 Silver!

Para archer Sheetal Devi, who won two gold medals and a silver at the Asian Para Games, has set her sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

IMAGE: Sheetal Devi celebrates winning at the Asian Para Games. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sheetal Devi/Instagram

Key Points Sheetal Devi secured two gold medals and one silver at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya.

She successfully defended her women's compound individual title on Thursday, beating Alim Nur Syahidah.

Sheetal also won gold in the mixed team event with Toman Kumar.

The 19 year old from Jammu's Kishtwar is a Paralympic bronze medallist and the first female armless world champion in para archery.

Sheetal Devi signed off from the Asian Para Games 'with a full heart', two golds and a silver medal.

The 19-year-old archer produced a stunning comeback on Thursday to defend her women's compound individual title, beating Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah 142-139 in a thrilling final at Nagoya.

It was Sheetal's second successive gold in the event and her third medal at the ongoing Games. She had earlier teamed up with Toman Kumar to win gold in the mixed team event.

What made her individual triumph even more special was the timing.

Sheetal returned to the shooting line less than two hours after her mixed-team victory and once again got the better of Alim, whom she had defeated in the final at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games in 2023.

She started under pressure, trailing by four points after the opening two ends. But she refused to give up. Six 10s, including three Xs, across the next two ends helped her turn the contest around and take a two-point lead into the final three arrows.

With the title within reach, Sheetal held her nerve. She scored 27 from her final three arrows, while Alim managed 26, sealing another memorable gold for India.

And when the moment finally arrived, Sheetal found her own way to celebrate. Holding up her medals with her feet, she gave the world a glimpse of what she had achieved in Nagoya.

Reflecting On A Historic Campaign

Later, she took to Instagram to reflect on a campaign that brought her two gold medals, a silver, an equalled world record and two new world records.

'Started the Asian Para Games with belief. Ended with 2 Golds, 1 Silver, 1 World Record equalled, 2 new World Records, and so much more,' she wrote.

'Through the highs, the pressure, every hurdle, and a journey held together by love that never wavered.'

She ended her message with a line that captured the spirit behind her performances.

'And at the heart of it all? INDIA. Every single time.'

'Good night, folks. Signing off with a full heart. It's a wrap.'

Future Aspirations And Paralympic Dreams

For Sheetal, though, this may only be another step towards a bigger dream.

Hailing from Jammu's Kishtwar, Sheetal was a personification of grit through the year with solid performances.

Already a Paralympic bronze medallist from Paris 2024, she reached unprecedented heights by becoming the first female armless world champion in para archery.

The teenager has never shied away from expressing her ambition to compete alongside able-bodied archers. She believes she can match the best in the sport and has set her sights on the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.