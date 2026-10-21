Sheetal Devi And Payal Nag Secure Silver In Asian Para Games Archery

Indian para archers Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag showcased remarkable resilience and skill, clinching a silver medal in the compound women's doubles at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday, adding to India's medal tally.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian archers Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag won a silver medal in the compound women's doubles at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday.

The teenage Indian pair lost to China's Xu Xueqing and Zhao Jing with a score of 141-150 in the gold-medal match.

Sheetal, born without arms, showed consistent performance, while Payal, a quadruple amputee, struggled with accuracy in the final.

This marks Sheetal's second consecutive silver in the event, and she remains in contention for a gold medal in the individual event.

The Indian men's doubles team of Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami narrowly missed a bronze, losing 153-154 to China.

The teenage Indian pair of Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag clinched a silver medal after losing the compound women's doubles final at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday.

Indian Duo's Silver Medal Performance

Sheetal, who was born without arms, and Payal, a quadruple amputee, went down 141-150 to China's Xu Xueqing and Zhao Jing in the gold-medal match.

The 19-year-old Indians struggled to keep pace with their Chinese opponents after the opening end, playing catch-up for the remainder of the contest.

Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Sheetal was more consistent, shooting four 10s, but Asian Games debutant Payal could not match her partner's accuracy, managing just 9s and 8s before finishing with a 7 on her final arrow.

It was Sheetal's second consecutive silver in the event, having finished runner-up at the previous edition of the Games while partnering Sarita Devi. She is also in gold medal contention in the individual event.

Inspiring Journeys Of Para-Athletes

Sheetal, who hails from Loidhar village, nestled in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, was born with phocomelia, a rare congenital condition that left her arms completely underdeveloped.

Payal suffered a life-altering accident at the age of eight when she came into contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line, resulting in the amputation of all four limbs.

The quadruple amputee from Odisha shot to prominence in April this year when she stunned Sheetal on her way to winning gold at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, the Indian pair of Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami narrowly missed out on a bronze in the compound men's doubles, losing 153-154 to China's Ai Xinliang and Zhang Yicheng.

Kumar has a permanent physical impairment following the amputation of his left leg, while Swami has a locomotor impairment affecting the mobility of his lower limbs.